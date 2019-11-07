Company that bought Bite Squad signals it paid way too much

The company that in January bought Bite Squad, the Minneapolis food delivery firm, on Thursday wrote off much of that deal.

It had been the most valuable acquisition involving a Twin Cities tech startup this decade.

Waitr Holdings Inc. disclosed a $192 million write-off as it announced quarterly results Thursday, contributing to a $220 million loss for its July-through-September quarter.

The move came just days after Waitr disclosed that it had laid off many of Bite Squad's corporate employees in Minneapolis. The amount accounted for most of the $321 million Waitr paid to acquire Bite Squad in January. Much of the rest of Bite Squad's value was in the form of long-term debt that remains on Waitr's balance sheet.

It marked another stunning development in the app-based food delivery business, where companies have seen sky-high valuations plummet in recent months after growth slowed and investors pressed executives to shift their focus to profitability.

Waitr has lost 97% of its market value since April. Last week, the shares of the industry's largest publicly-traded firm, GrubHub, dropped 42% in one day after its executives warned that the business had become a commodity more quickly than expected.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}