Could Nebraska and Iowa go nuclear as part of shift away from fossil fuels?

As the world shifts away from fossil fuels, Nebraska and Iowa utilities are among those preparing for the possible use of nuclear power to supplement renewable energy.

New technology is being tested that proponents say could make nuclear power plants safer, more flexible and more affordable than traditional nuclear plants. Additionally, state and federal governments are reworking regulations and incentives to encourage the revival of nuclear power.

However, critics say the new technology is unproven and presents fresh risks of cost overruns, nuclear accidents and opportunistic terrorist actions.

Utilities increasingly see transitioning away from fossil fuels as necessary to remain competitive on costs, stay ahead of regulations and address global warming.

"It's an important thing to do from a business perspective," said Tom Kent, president and chief executive officer at Nebraska Public Power District. NPPD operates the only active nuclear plant in Nebraska and Iowa. "Carbon has business risks as we look to the future."

Given this imperative, a seismic shift toward renewable energy is under way. Over the last 10 years, more than half of the new electric power added to the grid came from wind or solar, according to the Edison Electric Institute.

Looming ahead is the question of how to generate electricity during lulls in wind and solar energy. Conventional power plants do that now.

An Associated Press survey of the energy policies in all 50 states and the District of Columbia found that a strong majority — about two-thirds — say nuclear, in one fashion or another, will help take the place of fossil fuels. The momentum behind nuclear power could lead to the first expansion of nuclear reactor construction in the U.S. in more than three decades.

Nebraska is among the states engaged on the issue.

"I think you'll see nuclear — assuming the next generation of nuclear proves affordable," Kent said. "In terms of future resources, the economics of building new nuclear is part of what we would look at."

Kent said he anticipates that nuclear will prove itself — or not — within the next 10 years.

Last year, Nebraska's major utilities and some of their industry partners hosted a forum on advanced nuclear energy to familiarize Nebraskans and others nationally with the push for smaller, more nimble nuclear reactors.

Additionally, the Nebraska Legislature last year unanimously approved legislation that would allow nuclear power to qualify for renewable energy incentives. Legislative Bill 84 allows a renewable energy firm that uses nuclear energy to seek incentives under the ImagiNE Nebraska Act.

State Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard, who sponsored the bill, said his goal is to encourage companies to pilot new nuclear technology in Nebraska. He said new nuclear plants could be used to replace coal plants or supplement renewables. He said they would provide an economic boost with good-paying jobs and reliable energy, especially in rural areas where more access to power is needed.

Like NPPD, officials at the Omaha Public Power District are looking at nuclear as an option for supplemental power.

"All of the resources we've considered have different attributes," said Brad Underwood, senior director of system transformation. "Nuclear is one we're very interested in. We will continue to monitor its advancement and changes in cost."

Other regional utilities evaluating nuclear include Iowa's MidAmerican Energy, a subsidiary of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Energy.

In a recent filing, MidAmerican said it plans to invest $3.9 billion in accelerating its drive toward carbon neutral generation. While much of that will go toward expanding its wind and solar power by about 30%, it also includes studying new technologies like nuclear. The utility does not expect the project, dubbed Wind Prime, to lead to an increase in rates.

According to MidAmerican, the advantages of these small modular reactors compared to traditional reactors include requiring less space, costing less to build and providing greater flexibility in where they can be built and how much electricity they generate.

Representatives of OPPD, NPPD and MidAmerican say that nuclear is just one supplemental option being studied.

Other options include biofuel generation, capturing and storing the carbon from coal or natural gas plants, or finding a way to store excess renewable energy — such as batteries, hydrogen or even reservoirs — so that electricity is available when the wind dies down or the sun's not out. Hydrogen uses a chemical reaction to store energy that can be converted to electricity. "Pumped storage hydropower," is another option and it involves moving water between reservoirs of different elevations (pumping it to the higher elevation during times of excess renewable energy and then releasing the water to generate electricity during times of low renewable energy).

Each utility's final decision will be based on the viability of the technology, they said.

Since 2004, MidAmerican has spent a total of $14 billion on wind energy, and last year MidAmerican's Iowa customers got 88% of their electricity from renewable energy, said Geoff Greenwood, spokesman.

By 2025, MidAmerican will generate enough renewable energy to meet 111% of its Iowa customers' needs. (The utility serves multiple states so its overall fuel mix is: 65% carbon free (mostly wind) and 35% fossil fuel (coal and natural gas).

OPPD, in its newly released Integrated Resource Plan, said will need to add 1,800 megawatts of wind and solar over the next eight years, with more to be installed in later years. OPPD generates enough renewable energy to meet 38% of its customers' needs and most of that comes from wind. It sells power to other utilities, so its overall fuel mix is nearly 70% fossil fuels and slightly more than 30% renewable energy.

NPPD's plans will be more clearly laid out next year when it releases its Integrated Resource Plan. NPPD generates enough carbon-free energy to supply 65% of its customers' needs, with most of that coming from nuclear. It, too, sells electricity on the market, so its overall generation is 45% carbon free and 55% fossil fuels.

The push for renewables has become more urgent for both environmental and economic reasons.

In August, the International Panel on Climate Change noted that climate change is intensifying, and some of its trends have become irreversible. The head of the United Nations described the report as "a code red for humanity … the evidence is irrefutable."

As the consequences of climate change become more onerous, there's a general expectation that regulations will ramp up pressure on utilities. Power plants cost hundreds of millions of dollars so utilities that don't plan ahead could be in financial peril if climate shocks force society to make abrupt changes.

Fossil fuels still generate about 60% of the nation's electricity, while nuclear power and renewables provide about 20% each, according to the Energy Information Agency.

If Nebraska or Iowa utilities want to build a nuclear plant using new technology, they wouldn't have far to look for an example.

In Kemmerer, Wyoming, in the southwest part of the state, companies related to Bill Gates and Buffett are piloting a plant. The Natrium reactor is being built by TerraPower, a company spearheaded by Gates, and PacifiCorp, a subsidiary of Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Energy.

MidAmerican, as a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, will be able to monitor the project through its participation on an advisory committee, Greenwood said.

All three utilities say it's too early to talk about where they might build a nuclear plant.

Furthermore, if Nebraska's largest utilities decide to pursue nuclear, they'll have the advantage of experience, executives say. NPPD operates Cooper Nuclear Station at Brownville, and OPPD operated Fort Calhoun Nuclear Station until 2016.

OPPD closed Fort Calhoun due to its high cost. The plant, about half the size of Cooper, was the smallest in the U.S. and economies of scale worked against it, the utility says.

Kent said NPPD plans to operate Cooper until its license expires in 2034.

After that, NPPD could seek a license extension to keep Cooper running.

"I see that as a good path forward," Kent said. "But our board hasn't made any decision; we'll be working on this over the next few years."

The license renewal process is lengthy and can be costly, and NPPD will have to demonstrate that its plant, which went on line in 1974, can be safely operated 60 to 70 years later.

Lincoln Electric System hopes to be at net zero carbon by 2040. NPPD and OPPD are targeting 2050 for net zero. Net zero doesn’t mean a utility eliminates all fossil fuels. It just means that the utility intends to negate any remaining carbon emissions by the year they've targeted.

How a utility will do that depends upon emerging technologies.

The environmental community is united on the urgency of climate change but divided over the issue of nuclear energy.

David Corbin, chairman of the Missouri Valley Sierra Club’s energy committee, pointed to the costs and dangers associated with nuclear power and said the industry lacks sufficient oversight.

Corbin said nuclear power costs two to three times more per megawatt than solar or wind, and it creates deadly waste with no permanent storage solution.

Additionally, Corbin pointed to last week's report by the Inspector General of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission that found that counterfeit, fraudulent or suspect parts were being used in some of the nation's nuclear plants.

High level nuclear waste from Nebraska's nuclear power plants is stored about 20 miles north of Omaha at the shuttered Fort Calhoun Nuclear Station and about 70 mile south of Omaha at the Cooper Nuclear Station near Brownville. If small reactors are built in rural Nebraska, then resulting nuclear waste may likewise be stored at those scattered sites.

The Biden administration views nuclear as a essential to reaching net-zero emissions economy-wide by 2050.

The $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package approved by Congress last year will allocate about $2.5 billion for advanced reactor demonstration projects and $6 billion to help existing nuclear plants, such as Cooper, stay open.

Closure of nuclear plants is a concern. Fort Calhoun in Nebraska and the Duane Arnold Nuclear Station in Iowa are two of 12 commercial reactors that have ceased operations. The U.S. has 93 aging, active reactors.

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the administration wants to see the U.S. break free of reliance on fossil fuels. “That means nuclear, that means hydropower, that means geothermal, that means obviously wind on and offshore, that means solar.″ “We want it all,” Granholm said. This report includes material from the Associated Press.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0