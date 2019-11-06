3-D printer Stratasys strikes deal with 'Jay Leno's Garage'

Comedian and car enthusiast Jay Leno is teaming up with Stratasys' latest 3-D printers to craft custom-made parts for one-of-a-kind, oddball and vintage cars featured on his cable TV show, "Jay Leno's Garage."

Leno is known for his car obsession and owns more than 150. His CNBC show explores the stories behind the cars he finds, from celebrity interviews to how to restore them.

The newest partnership with Stratasys is a natural fit since many of the cars the former "Tonight Show" host collects and showcases have long been out of production. That makes finding replacement parts difficult, officials said.

Leno's show will use Stratasys' latest Fortus printer. Stratasys - with dual headquarters in Eden Prairie and Rehovot, Israel - manufactures large 3-D printing machines that use computer-aided design (CAD) software and tiny injections of molten plastic to robotically build custom parts without the need for production workers.