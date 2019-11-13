Daycare chain settles discrimination suit after expelling 3-year-old girl over potty training

PHILADELPHIA - Spring Education Inc., formerly Nobel Learning Communities Inc. in West Chester, says it will be more understanding with disabled children who have development delays with potty training.

The national for-profit daycare and school settled a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Justice Department after the Chesterbrook Academy in Moorestown kicked out a three-year-old girl with Down syndrome when she couldn't conform to corporate timeline on toilet training.

Craig Carpenito, the U.S. Attorney in New Jersey, announced the agreement on Wednesday.

Spring Education agreed to pay a $30,000 civil penalty to the government and $18,000 in damages to the girl's parents who were not identified. The company also agreed to adopt a policy consistent with the Americans with Disabilities Act to accommodate children with disabilities that could delay potty training.

The company operates seven facilities in New Jersey and about 150 in the United States. The government filed the suit in 2016.

"With this agreement, we ensure that children with disabilities attending (Spring Education) daycare facilities in New Jersey and across the United States receive the protection to which they are entitled under the law," Carpenito said in a statement.