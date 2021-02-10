Dems attempt to push through school funding, wage increase

Scott countered that schools can't make changes needed to reopen safely unless they get the funding in Biden's plan.

Republicans also signaled a fight over standardized testing, backing a proposed change to prevent relief funding from being used on academic assessments. Republicans say states should be exempt from federally required tests this spring because of the pandemic, while some Democrats say it's necessary to identify and help students who have fallen behind.

The $350 billion portion of the bill before the committee also includes Biden's plan to raise the minimum wage from $7.25, where is has been since 2009. The proposal calls for gradual increases that would reach $15 over five years. It faces an uphill climb, however, and even Biden has said it likely won’t survive.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told reporters Tuesday that Democrats were trying to overcome a potential procedural obstacle that could prevent them from including the wage increase in the COVID-19 relief bill.

“We’re trying to work as well as we can with the parliamentarian to get minimum wage to happen,” Schumer said.