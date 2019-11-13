Diabetics make insulin for first time with stem cell-derived therapy

Stem cell therapies are becoming increasingly versatile. Two presentations at this fall's Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa in Carlsbad illustrated how the field is maturing.

San Diego's ViaCyte is developing two versions of an experimental diabetes treatment, using insulin-producing cells grown from embryonic stem cells. The cells are encapsulated in a device that's implanted below the skin.

One version, called PEC-Direct, shows intermittent signs of producing therapeutic levels of insulin, the first time this has been seen, said Paul Laikind, ViaCyte's CEO.

This was seen indirectly through the presence of a byproduct of insulin production. However, production isn't reliable enough to substitute for injected insulin, Laikind said. ViaCyte is now working to improve reliability.

PEC-Direct is meant for the most severe cases of type 1, or insulin-dependent, diabetes. It allows blood vessels to grow into the device to contact the cells. To prevent an immune reaction, patients get immunosuppressive drugs.

The other product, PEC-Encap, shields the cells from direct contact. Immune-suppressing drugs aren't required. However, it didn't work well in early testing, because scar tissue built up around the implant.