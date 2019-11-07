Disney profits top Wall Street estimates as streaming wars begin

Walt Disney Co. reported fourth-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street expectations, capping a year of dramatic change for the company ahead of the launch of its all-important new streaming service.

The Burbank entertainment company posted profit of $1.07 a share for the three months that ended in September. While that was down 28% from the same period of time a year ago, the results exceeded the 94 cents a share analysts were expecting. Revenue for the quarter grew 34% to $19.1 billion, slightly missing analysts' estimates of $19.18 billion.

The drop in profits came as Disney and its Chairman and Chief Executive Bob Iger is making a bold and expensive play to reshape its business for the streaming future. Disney is making a substantial investment to grow its direct-to-consumer business with Disney+, which is set to launch with on Tuesday in a bid to take on players like Netflix and remain dominant in the entertainment industry as others, including AT&T and Apple, debut their own offerings. The company also took operational control of money-losing Hulu this year, which has weighed on profits.

Executives have been clear that the investments in streaming and the acquisition of Fox are not about short-term profits, but rather about positioning Disney for continued success in the fast-changing entertainment business.