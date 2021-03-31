Distillery trend puts Nebraska corn growers in high spirits

Like the craft brewing boom of decades past, microdistilleries are taking off in the Midwest, and corn farmers stand to benefit.

For the first time, the Nebraska Corn Board has opted to take part in a national microdistilling competition in an effort to further propel Nebraska’s corn industry.

The contest is expected to kick off sometime this spring, with judging held in Louisville, Kentucky, in July during the Heartland Whiskey Competition.

Participants must use corn as the main ingredient.

Microdistilleries have increased tremendously over the past several years, nearly doubling in number over a four-year period. It's similar to the growth of local wineries and craft brewers.

Nebraska claims 55 craft breweries. In 2019, they had a combined impact of $600 million, according to the Brewer’s Association. Local distillers are hoping to ride that trend.

Currently, there are seven distilleries operating in Nebraska, with three more in the planning stages.

“So, that’s 10, which has definitely grown, especially in the last five years,” said Zac Triemert, owner and head distiller at Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha's Old Market district since 2013.