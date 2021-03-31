Eager to build infrastructure, Biden plans to tax business

Rep. Peter DeFazio, chairman of the House Oversight and Transportation Committee, wants to have a highway and transit bill passed out of the committee in May. He called Biden’s plan “visionary and exactly what people across this country have been asking for from national leaders for years, even decades.”

But key GOP and business leaders were already panning the package.

“It seems like President Biden has an insatiable appetite to spend more money and raise people’s taxes,” Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the GOP whip, said in an interview.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell dismissed Biden’s package as nothing more than a “Trojan horse” for tax hikes.

“This is not going to be apparently an infrastructure package,” said McConnell, who also said Biden called him about the plan on Tuesday. “It’s called infrastructure. But inside the Trojan horse there’s going to be more borrowed money and massive tax increases on all the productive parts of our economy.”