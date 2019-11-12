Elon Musk says next Tesla Gigafactory to be built in Berlin

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said Tuesday that electric carmaker has chosen Berlin as the next location for what will be the company's fourth massive Gigafactory.

Speaking at an awards ceremony in Germany, Musk confirmed the location. The company currently has such facilities in Reno, Nevada, where Tesla builds batteries; Buffalo, N.Y., where the company builds power electronics and charging equipment, and Shanghai, where Tesla this week began showing off the first Model 3 sedans built at the plant.

Shortly after revealing the plan to build a Gigafactory in Berlin, Musk made the announcement in the most-official way possible for him - by mentioning it on Twitter.

Musk had already said that Tesla intended to soon break ground on a European Gigafactory, but Tuesday's statement was the first to mention an actual location for the facility. In its recent third-quarter report, Tesla said it had plans to use its future European factory to build the Model 3, and upcoming Model Y crossover vehicle.

Musk said he expects construction on the Berlin Gigafactory to be in full swing over the next 12 to 18 months, and car production to start in late 2021.

