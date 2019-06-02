JACKSON, Neb. -- A day ahead of the anticipated Environmental Protection Agency announcement that fuel blended with 15 percent ethanol can be sold year-round, the leader of an ethanol trade association paid a visit to Siouxland Ethanol to discuss the news.
Emily Skor, CEO of Washington, D.C.-based Growth Energy, said the process of getting year-round E-15 approved has been faster than usual. President Donald Trump announced the new policy at a White House event and during a campaign rally in October in Council Bluffs.
"It's actually been a pretty compressed time period, because this has to go through the agency rulemaking process," Skor said.
Under rules imposed by a 1990 amendment to the Clean Air Act, E-15 could not be sold from June 1 to Sept. 15. When that rule was originally passed, few gas stations offered ethanol blends higher than 10 percent.
"At that time, a fuel with 15 percent blend didn't exist, so this really is simply the regulation catching up with the marketplace," Skor said.
Ethanol advocates have been fighting for year-round E-15 availability since the EPA in 2011 approved the use of E15 in vehicles made after 2001. But federal guidelines banned the sale of blends with more than 10 percent ethanol in the summer months.
The rules were put in place as an anti-pollution measure because of concerns that ethanol exacerbates smog issues, especially on very hot days. The ethanol industry says those claims are unfounded, and that ethanol is cleaner-burning than gasoline. Skor attributed the years-long approval process to political opposition, particularly from the petroleum industry.
Skor cited industry figures suggesting that year-round sale of E-15 could mean an additional billion gallons of ethanol demand over a five-year period. Currently the U.S. ethanol industry has an estimated 16-plus billion gallon-per-year capacity.
It's not clear how soon gas stations, large chains and mom-and-pop shops alike, will begin to offer E-15 all year.
Skor, along with Pam Miller, board chair and director of industry and investor relations for the Siouxland Ethanol, said gas stations that already offer E-15 will continue to offer the fuel year round, but now they won't have to jockey between E-15 and other blends in the summer.
"Initially what you'll see is, all the retailers who are offering E-15 now, will continue, it's just they don't have to disrupt that offering in the summer," Skor said.
The hope is that retailers who've shied away from E-15 in the past will be brought into the fold. E-15 blends can be five to 10 cents cheaper than competing blends, which both Miller and Skor painted as a win for drivers.
"It has to make sense for them, and we have to show them that there's an economic benefit for them to offer this to their consumers," Miller said.