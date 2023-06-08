SIOUX CITY — The Iowa Utilities Board is set to host a public meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 24 at the Sioux City Convention Center to discuss MidAmerican Energy's proposal to raise gas delivery rates for customers in the state.

On average, MidAmerican anticipates customers would see a 6% increase for their total monthly gas bills (according to a release from the Berkshire Hathaway-owned company).

"Although the rates would increase for the delivery of natural gas, the price of the natural gas fuel has been declining. If this trend continues, MidAmerican estimates that customers will see an estimated 30% decrease in their year-over-year bills," MidAmerican said in the release.

A 2022 financial filing lists MidAmerican's total operating revenue for year as $4.025 billion. Nearly 75% of that revenue came from "regulated electric" while the other quarter came from "regulated gas." The company's operating income was listed as $438 million, 85% coming from electric and 15% from gas.

In the release, Nick Nation, vice president of gas delivery at MidAmerican, said the company's "been able to control costs and keep our gas rates the same for more than 20 years."

With the proposal, the Iowa Utilities Board will seek comments from customers across the state before making a final ruling in May 2024. Sioux City will be the first site of a meeting. Subsequent discussions are set for July 26 (Majestic Moon, Waterloo), July 27 (Holiday Inn Des Moines-Airport Conference Center, Des Moines), July 31 (The River Center, Davenport), August 1 (The Olympic South Side Theater, Cedar Rapids) and August 3 (virtual).

More info about the dates, times and locations can be found by going to: iub.iowa.gov.

