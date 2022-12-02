SIMPCO meeting of legislators from tri-state area focuses on future of housing, renewable energy, electric vehicles

SIOUX CITY — Throughout the latest tri-state legislative forum held by the Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council attendees were told how plans presently being developed would reap rewards down the line.

On Friday, at the Western Iowa Tech Community College campus, the Council (known as SIMPCO) let legislators and business leaders from Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota hear from experts on the topics of housing needs, renewable energy and electric vehicle infrastructure (which was the source of some pronounced skepticism).

Michelle Bostinelos, executive director of SIMPCO, said the three topics were chosen by organization members who wanted to know more about some of the big issues of the day.

The group's mission statement, which Bostinelos shared at the top of the three-hour event, revolves around being "a catalyst for regional cooperation, uniting local governments to address issues on a regional basis."

What isn't working with housing

Chris Lenz, who works with Mesner Development out of Central City, Nebraska, took on the topic of housing and told the two-dozen or so in attendance that current home construction is out of whack.

"You have housing...you don’t have the right housing," Lenz said.

Lenz explained how having a greater number of 60-year-olds than in the past has meant that older buyers are dominating the housing market. He also noted: A town of 3,000 people had 838 homes in 1970 but needed 1,190 in 2019 to house the same population.

"Who are we trying to bring into town? What do we have available in town?" he asked.

While not a magic bullet for the problem, Lenz said cities should have an even greater focus on getting more townhome-style houses built. He suggested they could do this by working to further incentivize developers.

When asked whether current supply-chain issues are making it so development groups can't properly address such concerns, Lenz said "We can keep our contractors busy for the next three years."

Energy, energy, energy

From there, the conversation at the SIMPCO forum pivoted to two interrelated issues: renewable energy and electric vehicle infrastructure. To talk about the former, reps from the Iowa Utility Association, MidAmerican Energy and Northwest Iowa Power Cooperative were on hand.

Sam Wagner, with MidAmerican, said his company is focused on a mission to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. To accomplish the goal, Wagner said MidAmerican is considering all-of-the-following approaches to energy generation: solar, wind, battery power, carbon sequestration, nuclear, hydro, hydrogen and carbon sequestration.

"(We) want to provide opportunities for customers to be able to claim or benefit from the renewable generation we are providing," Wagner said.

Specifically with hydrogen, the Iowa Utility Association's Chaz Allen said the group is trying to work with several surrounding states to get into a partnership to design a regional hub for hydrogen.

"We're trying to build a market for it," he said.

Electric cars and some consternation

When the conversation finally turned to electric vehicles, certain attendees became vocally skeptical.

"I'm not buying this," recently elected Iowa House District 13 Rep. Ken Carlson, R-Onawa, said to presenter Craig Markley of the Iowa Department of Transportation. Carlson's concern was how charging stations in Iowa could handle an influx of new electric vehicles.

"We're not flipping a switch. It'll be incremental," Markley said of plans to grow the electric vehicle fleet, and support for it, in Iowa. Before shifting to a new speaker, first-term Iowa District 7 Sen. Kevin Alons, R-Salix, said, "I'm worried about the efficiency of it."

Steve Gramm, from the South Dakota Department of Transportation, said his organization isn't "anticipating a large electric vehicle adoption rate within (the state)." He assured the crowd that the state organization isn't interested in owning the charging stations but still Carlson pushed back and asked about the future of any infrastructure that gets built.

"What happens if there's a drastic change in the next few years?" he asked.

The final speaker, Curtis Nosal from the Nebraska Department of Transportation, said he and his colleagues are focused on getting charging stations built along his state's transportation corridor by offering a grant-style program.

Because doubts continued to linger, Lenz, the first speaker, who drives an electric vehicle himself, said, "The next step (toward EVs) is going to happen." He then compared fears about switching from liquid fuel to electricity to those from more than 100 years ago about making the move from carriages to cars.

"Did the U.S. government force people to get a car? That's my problem," Carlson responded.

Afterward

Once the forum wrapped, Bostinelos said all of the conversations over the previous 180 minutes spoke to issues people are reckoning with across Siouxland.

"What does this all mean and how does this affect me?" Bostinelos imagined a resident asking about the energy topics.

With electric vehicles, Bostinelos said she isn't expecting changes to come overnight but that it's good for people to "be prepared and be aware of what's rolling out."