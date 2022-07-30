Siouxland gas prices continue to tick downward

SIOUX CITY — Siouxland residents are finally starting to see steady relief when they go to fill up.

In the past month, according to figures from the American Automobile Association (AAA), the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Sioux City has fallen by 57 cents ($4.65 to $4.08). The average cost of a gallon of premium has shifted from $5.37 (a month ago) to $4.77. And diesel's dropped by more than 30 cents ($5.37 to $5.00, on average).

Jerold Erlandson, who drives his 2016 Audi A6 as far as Denison for work on a daily basis, said he's absolutely glad to see costs coming down.

"I drive a lot for work," Erlandson said. "The farthest I go would be Denison. Storm Lake. Cherokee. It adds up pretty quick."

Around the metro on Saturday, $3.97 for a gallon of super unleaded was a constant sight. The Kum & Go on Gordon Drive, the Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh along Hamilton Boulevard and the Casey's on Dakota Avenue (in South Sioux City) all offered super unleaded gasoline at that price point.

For premium gasoline, there was a little more fluctuation. The Love's in Sioux City had the 91 octane fuel priced at $4.59 a gallon while the Kum & Go station offered it for $4.72 a gallon. At the Casey's in South Sioux, the price was $4.82 for a gallon.

Statewide, in Iowa, on July 30, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.90 (down by 72 cents from a month prior). The average for mid-grade was $4.12. Premium was $4.61 per gallon and diesel cost $4.94, on average. All down by 45 cents or more over the past month (per AAA). (A year ago, prices ranged from $3.00 to $3.11.)

Even with the decline, the counties of Sioux, Plymouth, Woodbury, Monona and Ida continue to see some of the highest gas prices in the state. In fact, no county in all of Iowa had as high of an average price for a regular gallon of gasoline as Ida at $4.20, according to AAA. (The second highest was Page County at $4.18 for regular).

Despite having the highest price in the state, Ida County's is still below AAA's national average of $4.23.

At a White House event on July 22, Democratic President Joe Biden said his administration was "working hard" on the issue of high prices.

"Gas prices are coming down," Biden said.

This week, Politico reported: "The U.S. benchmark oil price is forecast to fall to an average of $90 a barrel for the second half of this year compared with $101.35." Were that to happen, gas prices would continue to trend down even as supply chain issues persist and as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to worry global oil markets.

However, oil company profits haven't been affected by the disruptions. This week, the New York Times noted that Exxon Mobil and Chevron, the two largest energy companies in the United States, saw profits reach record highs in the second quarter. Exxon reported income of $17.9 billion for the three months through June while Chevron’s reached $11.6 billion.

Record highs for gasoline in Sioux City came more than a month ago when the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded hit $4.83 on Tuesday, June 14. Diesel in Sioux City topped off at $5.39 on Wednesday. June 22. Nationally, the wave crested at $5.01 for regular (also on June 14) and $5.81 for diesel (on June 19).

Before 2022, the nationwide record was $4.103 set in 2008 (per Yahoo News).