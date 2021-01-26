EU demands that vaccine makers honor their commitments

The EU has committed to buying 300 million AstraZeneca doses with option on 100 million extra shots. Late last week, the company said it was planning to reduce a first contingent of 80 million to 31 million. Pfizer has said it was delaying deliveries to Europe and Canada while it upgrades its plant in Belgium to increase production capacity.

And after two meetings and phone calls the level of distrust that has only grown between the EU and the Anglo-Swedish giant. “We see that doses are being delivered elsewhere and we know that we have signed an agreement,” said Commission spokesman Eric Mamer.

That's why the EU is preparing a system of strict export controls on all coronavirus vaccines produced in the bloc — raising the specter that it could prevent the doses from going to countries outside of the EU until its own orders are fulfilled. The commission insists it is basically to monitor whether companies respect their commitments to the EU.

Critics say it could lead to a ban on exports while the EU receives its full allotment. Both AstraZeneca and Pfizer have vaccines made in the EU.

The biggest EU member state was firmly behind von der Leyen's view — and batted away any suggestion the EU was looking for special treatment.