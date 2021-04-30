Europe's economy shrinks in first quarter as US rolls ahead

“From now on, we hope that things will get better, because of the vaccines, because of the measures," she said. "If tourism comes and they don't bring us COVID but leave us money, it will be much better.”

Andreas Iosifidis, egg vendor at the Athens produce market, said that “it is better because last year was unprecedented. This year, it is coming to an end a little, and we are used to it, and we get out shopping.”

Thus far, Europe's unemployment rate has increased only gradually to 8.1% in March, thanks to extensive furlough support programs that help companies keep workers on. The US saw its jobless rate fall to 6.0% after spiking as high as 14.8% during the worst of the pandemic.

A major factor holding back the recovery in Europe is the slow vaccine rollout, which has led to prolonged lockdowns. Another is less fiscal support for the economy from new government spending. U.S. President Joe Biden's $1.9 billion relief package, coupled with spending from earlier support efforts, will mean additional cash support of about 11-12% of annual economic output for this year, according to economists at UniCredit bank. By contrast, the European fiscal stimulus amounts to about 6% of gross domestic product, even after Europe's more extensive social safety net is factored in.