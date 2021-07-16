Exclusive: Google appears to be company behind Lincoln data center

The mystery behind what company is planning a massive data center near Interstate 80 and 56th Street may have been solved.

Listed in Thursday's annual report on Nebraska tax incentives were two applications made last year. The applications total $600 million, propose 30 total jobs and list Lincoln as the project location.

Most telling, however, is the company listed as the applicant: XXVI Holdings Inc.

Google's parent company, Alphabet, formed XXVI Holdings in 2017. XXVI Holdings, which gets its name from the 26 letters in the alphabet, also made two similar tax incentive applications in 2019 for a project in Papillion.

In October 2019, Google announced plans for a $600 million data center in Papillion.

The data center project in Lincoln was originally proposed by a company named Agate LLC, which in 2019 filed two state tax incentive applications for $600 million. Those applications, however, are no longer listed among active tax incentive applications.

Agate is still listed as the owner of nearly 600 acres of land north and west of the 56th Street exit, which it bought in November 2019 for $18.6 million.