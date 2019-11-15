Experts speculate on Amazon's approach to future grocery stores — a new format, lots of automation?

The automation piece is the hardest part, Lert said. The systems have to be cheap and compact enough to install in hundreds or thousands of stores, but also fast and reliable enough to gather items before customers finish selecting their fresh foods in the market below.

"There's never been an automation application that can touch this in terms of complexity and challenge," said Lert, who began working on grocery store automation in 1994.

He said his company could have a working prototype of the Novastore concept in two to four years.

If anyone else is poised to do it, it's Amazon, he said, pointing to its network of increasingly automated large-scale fulfillment centers that use robotics technology first developed by Kiva Systems, which Amazon acquired in 2012.

"How far they've gotten with solving the automation problem, I don't know," Lert said, adding, "when they figure it out, they're going to build a lot of stores."