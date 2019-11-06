Exxon's expert witness knocks NY's 'circular' trial claims

NEW YORK - Exxon Mobil Corp.'s expert witness - a Harvard Law School professor - challenged New York's claim in a securities-fraud trial that investors lost as much as $1.6 billion when an alleged climate-change cover-up was exposed, calling the argument "a tad circular."

Allen Ferrell, who's also a senior consultant at Compass Lexecon, said it was somewhat convenient for an authority to cite its own investigation as the cause of a company's losses.

"You don't shoot the arrow and then draw a bulls-eye around it," Ferrell, expected to be the last witness in the three-week trial, said under questioning from Exxon's lawyer, Daniel Toal.

New York Attorney General Letitia James alleges Exxon intentionally misled investors about the way it planned for the expected future impact of climate change on its business. According to the complaint, investors lost between $476 million and $1.6 billion when the alleged scheme was exposed.

The complaint points to three news events that allegedly resulted in Exxon's stock dropping, including New York's June 2017 claim that it uncovered evidence of a "sham." The other news events used by New York to calculate the alleged losses relate to climate probes in 2016 by the California attorney general and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.