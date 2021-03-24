Facebook data center to expand in Papillion

Facebook's data center campus in Papillion continues to grow.

The social media giant on Wednesday announced the second expansion of the project that is still under construction.

Facebook said the campus at the intersection of Capehart Road and Nebraska 50 will grow by about 1 million square feet, which will put it at nearly 3.6 million square feet once it's complete. The expansion will cost approximately $400 million and add around 100 permanent jobs to the site, bringing total permanent employment to around 300 people.

It also will mean nearly 2,000 construction workers will be on site at the peak of construction.

Facebook originally announced plans in 2017 for a data center campus of nearly 1 million square feet, with two data center buildings and an office building connecting them.

Less than a year later, it announced it would more than double the size of the campus, to 2.6 million square feet and six buildings. At that time, it said it expected construction of the campus to be complete sometime in 2023.

The company did not give an updated construction timeline as part of its latest announcement.