Fair Oaks Foods plans $134 million facility in Davenport

Fair Oaks Foods plans to build a $134 million food production facility in Davenport, according to a news release from the Quad-City Chamber of Commerce.

The 150,000 square-foot facility will be in the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center and is expected to create about 247 new full-time jobs.

It would open in 2024.

Fair Oaks Foods is headquartered in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. It's the 11the largest Black-owned business in the U.S., and a family-owned meat processing company, supplying bacon, meatballs, pork and turkey sausage to food service, national grocery stores and quick-serve restaurants globally, according to a news release.

The new facility will produce fully-cooked bacon.

It will be on a 32-acre site near Interstate 80 and is expected to have an economic impact of $182 million -- what the Chamber called the "largest business attraction project in the region’s history."

“I am extremely excited to expand our business to the great city of Davenport. We look forward to a long-standing relationship with the QC community, the City and the State of Iowa," said Michael L. Thompson, CEO & President of Fair Oaks Foods, in a statement.

