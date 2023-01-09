Farmers win 'Right to Repair,' Deere and Farm Bureau sign agreement

A longstanding battle between farmers and John Deere is being resolved.

On Sunday, the American Farm Bureau and John Deere announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), which permits farmers to choose where their equipment is repaired — or to repair it themselves. Previously, only authorized dealers could repair Deere equipment.

Monday, Deere issued the following statement:

"The agreement with the American Farm Bureau formalizes the longstanding commitment Deere has made to ensure our customers have the diagnostic tools and information they need to repair their machines. We look forward to working alongside the American Farm Bureau and our customers in the months and years ahead to ensure farmers continue to have the tools and resources they need to diagnose, maintain and repair their equipment."

According to the memorandum of understanding, equipment owners will now have "electronic access on Fair and Reasonable terms to Manufacturer's Tools, Specialty Tools, Software and Documentation." According to a news release from the Farm Bureau, the agreement formalizes farmers’ access to diagnostic and repair codes, as well as manuals (operator, parts, service) and product guides.

It also ensures farmers will be able to purchase diagnostic tools directly from John Deere and receive assistance from the manufacturer when ordering parts and products. Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall said in a statement that equipment is a major investment, and farmers need the freedom to choose where equipment is repaired, or to repair it themselves, in order to control costs.

"The MOU commits John Deere to ensuring farmers and independent repair facilities have access to many of the tools and software needed to grow the food, fuel and fiber America’s families rely on,” Duvall said.

According to the Department of Justice, a MOU is a non-financial collaboration with partnering organizations that shows they have consulted and coordinated with one another with the intent to form a contract. It is not legal binding, according to Investopedia.

Multiple class-action complaints were filed against Deere, alleging the company has monopolized the repair-service market with onboard computers called engine control units, of which the software and tools necessary to fix are inaccessible to farmers and non-Deere repair shops.

As previously reported, right-to-repair policies would give independent dealers and Deere’s competition access to parts, software and information that would let them repair Deere equipment. According to a report by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group Education Fund in March 2022, if all dealerships and mechanics took advantage of the policies, the number of repair options in Illinois would at least double.

Most popular baby names for boys in Iowa Most popular baby names for boys in Iowa #47. Sawyer (tie) #47. Joseph (tie) #47. Ezra (tie) #47. Ethan (tie) #46. David #45. Logan #42. Miles (tie) #42. Greyson (tie) #42. Eli (tie) #39. Walker (tie) #39. Nolan (tie) #39. Harrison (tie) #38. Weston #36. Everett (tie) #36. Cooper (tie) #35. Declan #34. Aiden #32. Emmett (tie) #32. Beckett (tie) #31. Beau #30. Bennett #29. Mason #26. Waylon (tie) #26. Easton (tie) #26. Carter (tie) #24. Ryker (tie) #24. Isaac (tie) #23. Levi #22. Leo #21. Samuel #20. Wyatt #18. Jackson (tie) #18. Grayson (tie) #17. Lincoln #16. James #15. Lucas #14. Maverick #13. Benjamin #12. William #10. Jack (tie) #10. Brooks (tie) #9. Elijah #8. Owen #7. Hudson #6. Theodore #5. Asher #4. Noah #3. Henry #2. Liam #1. Oliver