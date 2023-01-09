Farmers win 'Right to Repair,' Deere and Farm Bureau sign agreement

A longstanding battle between farmers and John Deere is being resolved.
On Sunday, the American Farm Bureau and John Deere announced a
Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), which permits farmers to choose where their equipment is repaired — or to repair it themselves. Previously, only authorized dealers could repair Deere equipment.
Monday, Deere issued the following statement:
"The agreement with the American Farm Bureau formalizes the longstanding commitment Deere has made to ensure our customers have the diagnostic tools and information they need to repair their machines. We look forward to working alongside the American Farm Bureau and our customers in the months and years ahead to ensure farmers continue to have the tools and resources they need to diagnose, maintain and repair their equipment."
According to the memorandum of understanding, equipment owners will now have "electronic access on Fair and Reasonable terms to Manufacturer's Tools, Specialty Tools, Software and Documentation." According to a news release from the Farm Bureau, the agreement formalizes farmers’ access to diagnostic and repair codes, as well as manuals (operator, parts, service) and product guides.
It also ensures farmers will be able to purchase diagnostic tools directly from John Deere and receive assistance from the manufacturer when ordering parts and products. Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall said in a statement that equipment is a major investment, and farmers need the freedom to choose where equipment is repaired, or to repair it themselves, in order to control costs.
"The MOU commits John Deere to ensuring farmers and independent repair facilities have access to many of the tools and software needed to grow the food, fuel and fiber America’s families rely on,” Duvall said.
According to the
Department of Justice, a MOU is a non-financial collaboration with partnering organizations that shows they have consulted and coordinated with one another with the intent to form a contract. It is not legal binding, according to Investopedia.
Multiple
class-action complaints were filed against Deere, alleging the company has monopolized the repair-service market with onboard computers called engine control units, of which the software and tools necessary to fix are inaccessible to farmers and non-Deere repair shops.
As previously reported, right-to-repair policies would give independent dealers and Deere’s competition access to parts, software and information that would let them repair Deere equipment. According to a report by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group Education Fund in March 2022, if all dealerships and mechanics took advantage of the policies, the number of repair options in Illinois would at least double.
Most popular baby names for boys in Iowa
Most popular baby names for boys in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Iowa using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Iowa in 2021.
Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James round out the top five.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren't inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that. You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 70s in Iowa
Canva
#47. Sawyer (tie)
Sawyer is a name of English origin meaning "woodcutter".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 58
National
- Rank: #114
- Number of babies in 2021: 3,229
Canva
#47. Joseph (tie)
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 58
National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,067
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#47. Ezra (tie)
Ezra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "helper".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 58
National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,365
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock
#47. Ethan (tie)
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 58
National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,804
Canva
#46. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 59
National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,843
Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock
#45. Logan
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 60
National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,786
Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock
#42. Miles (tie)
Miles is a name of Latin origin meaning "soldier".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 61
National
- Rank: #54
- Number of babies in 2021: 5,694
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#42. Greyson (tie)
Greyson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the gray-haired man".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 61
National
- Rank: #83
- Number of babies in 2021: 4,200
Katrina Elena // Shutterstock
#42. Eli (tie)
Eli is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "my God" or "elevated".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 61
National
- Rank: #64
- Number of babies in 2021: 4,868
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#39. Walker (tie)
Walker is a name of English origin meaning "fuller of cloth".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 62
National
- Rank: #129
- Number of babies in 2021: 2,846
Canva
#39. Nolan (tie)
Nolan is a name of Irish origin meaning "champion".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 62
National
- Rank: #60
- Number of babies in 2021: 5,319
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#39. Harrison (tie)
Harrison is a name of English origin meaning "son of Harry".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 62
National
- Rank: #120
- Number of babies in 2021: 3,135
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#38. Weston
Weston is a name of English origin meaning "western town".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 64
National
- Rank: #95
- Number of babies in 2021: 3,766
Peakpx
#36. Everett (tie)
Everett is a name of English origin meaning "brave, strong boar".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 65
National
- Rank: #82
- Number of babies in 2021: 4,219
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#35. Declan
Declan is a name of Irish origin meaning "man of prayer".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 66
National
- Rank: #105
- Number of babies in 2021: 3,626
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
#34. Aiden
Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 67
National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,252
Canva
#32. Emmett (tie)
Emmett is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "universal".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 69
National
- Rank: #103
- Number of babies in 2021: 3,638
Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock
#32. Beckett (tie)
Beckett is a name of English origin meaning "bee hive".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 69
National
- Rank: #198
- Number of babies in 2021: 1,912
Canva
#31. Beau
Beau is a name of French origin meaning "beautiful".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 71
National
- Rank: #94
- Number of babies in 2021: 3,793
Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock
#30. Bennett
Bennett is a name of Latin origin meaning "blessed".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 74
National
- Rank: #90
- Number of babies in 2021: 3,917
Canva
#29. Mason
Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 77
National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,040
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#26. Waylon (tie)
Waylon is a name of English origin meaning "land by the road".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 79
National
- Rank: #69
- Number of babies in 2021: 4,624
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#26. Easton (tie)
Easton is a name of Scottish origin meaning "settlement".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 79
National
- Rank: #70
- Number of babies in 2021: 4,600
Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock
#26. Carter (tie)
Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 79
National
- Rank: #39
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,163
Canva
#24. Ryker (tie)
Ryker is a name of German origin meaning "rich".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 80
National
- Rank: #153
- Number of babies in 2021: 2,475
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#24. Isaac (tie)
Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 80
National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies in 2021: 6,907
Canva
#23. Levi
Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 82
National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,469
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#22. Leo
Leo is a name of Greek origin meaning "lion".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 83
National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,749
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#21. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 85
National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,501
Negative Space
#20. Wyatt
Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 91
National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,981
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#18. Jackson (tie)
Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 92
National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,197
marina shin // Shutterstock
#18. Grayson (tie)
Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 92
National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,499
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#17. Lincoln
Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning "lake settlement".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 93
National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies in 2021: 6,653
Canva
#16. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 96
National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies in 2021: 12,367
Canva
#15. Lucas
Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 99
National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies in 2021: 11,501
Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock
#14. Maverick
Maverick is a name of American origin meaning "an independent man who avoids conformity".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 100
National
- Rank: #47
- Number of babies in 2021: 6,548
Canva
#13. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 104
National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies in 2021: 11,791
Canva
#12. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 108
National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies in 2021: 12,088
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#10. Brooks (tie)
Brooks is a name of English origin meaning "stream".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 113
National
- Rank: #77
- Number of babies in 2021: 4,429
DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock
#9. Elijah
Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 117
National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies in 2021: 12,708
Canva
#8. Owen
Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 120
National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,713
Canva
#7. Hudson
Hudson is a name of English origin meaning "Hugh's son".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 123
National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,584
Shutterstock
#6. Theodore
Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning "gift of God".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 129
National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,535
Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock
#5. Asher
Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "happy".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 134
National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,281
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock
#4. Noah
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 137
National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies in 2021: 18,739
Canva
#3. Henry
Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 167
National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies in 2021: 11,307
Canva
#2. Liam
Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 171
National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies in 2021: 20,272
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
#1. Oliver
Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".
Iowa
- Number of babies in 2021: 202
National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies in 2021: 14,616
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock
