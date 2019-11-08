2019 Ford Expedition pulls like a beast, drives like a Winnebago

Driver's Seat: An Expedition driver will certainly feel like king of the road from way up here, more so than in the Telluride. Unfortunately, seeing around the vehicle can be next to impossible - the outboard mirror has to be canted perfectly or cars in adjoining lanes will disappear at inopportune times, and I have the heart-rate numbers to prove it.

Friends and stuff: We had the opportunity to fill up the Expedition with five of us and our luggage for a trip to Newark to catch a plane to the Midwest.

Rear seat space and access are impressive. The middle-row captain's chairs make moving around the cabin easy, and the seats offer comfort and adjustment. Rear-seat passengers have almost minivan-level accommodations on the corners, but the middle seat is high and hard. Headroom is a bit of a challenge on top of all the truck components. Even my giant son found the space impressive for a couple of hours. "I think you should buy this," he said. "It's so roomy."

Stow up to 104 cubic feet behind the first row and 20.9 behind the last, although still tight for five people's luggage for a long trip. Plan on stacking and get in the ready position when opening the liftgate.