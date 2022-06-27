Gilgen's Consignment Furnishings in Cedar Falls to shutter Thursday

ANDY MILONE
CEDAR FALLS – Nestled in a residential neighborhood on a brick street is a beloved consignment store that’s stood the test of time for a little more than 37 years.
However, Gilgen’s Consignment Furnishings, at 115 W. 16th St., won’t make it to 40. The owner has decided his last day in business will be Thursday.
“It’s just time. I’m getting older, and it’s the right thing to do,” said Jim Gilgen, 66, of Cedar Falls.
Gilgen's Consignment Furnishings is located inside the historic building at 115 W. 16th St. once home to a well-known grocery store.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Back in the summer of 1985, Gilgen, with the help of his parents, opened inside the historic building that once housed longtime grocery store Hart’s Food Center.
Gilgen grew up in Akron, Ohio, but said his father, Albert, moved his family from Beloit, Wisconsin, to Cedar Falls in 1975 after accepting a job at the University of Northern Iowa, where Albert would go on to to serve as the head of the psychology department.
The West 16th Street building is well past the century mark in age, having been constructed sometime in the early 1900s. It has been a place Gilgen literally calls home, as his living quarters are right upstairs.
He does not plan to sell it after closing up shop.
Asked what’s changed over the years, Gilgen said antiques do not get the same attention they did decades ago.
An antique oak glass cabinet that sold 25 years ago for a whopping $1,000 — one of his largest sales ever — would bring Gilgen about $300 today, he said.
Rather, the “hot” commodities have been retro items.
The store has everything on its main floor and inside its basement, from pictures and furniture to jewelry, toys, flower pots, T-shirts, mugs, lamps and much more.
Jim Gilgen is closing Gilgen's Consignment Furnishings at 115 W. 16th St.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
One constant has been the many regular customers and reliable consignors.
“A lot of people enjoyed coming here to get away from everyday life,” Gilgen said. “And it was just relaxing.”
He recalled older folks picking up an item, being overcome with nostalgia and saying, “I remember having that when I was a kid.”
And Gilgen personally enjoyed finding merchandise “you won’t see every day.”
Since deciding that his last day will be Thursday, Gilgen has marked down items and has made a noticeable dent in his inventory.
What’s not sold by the end of Thursday will return to the consignors.
The store has been open six days a week for decades. Its current hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, but at one time, Gilgen said, he stayed open until 7 p.m.
Gilgen said he will miss the routine of running his own store, but is looking forward to getting some much-needed rest.
Where refugees in Iowa are arriving from
The Department of Homeland Security announced on Monday, May 9 that roughly
6,000 Ukrainian refugees were approved for temporary entry into the U.S. as part of a program designed to fast-track the admission of 100,000 people displaced by Russia’s war in Ukraine. While similar expedited processes have been used in the past, refugee admissions to the U.S. are typically lower and slower.
The U.S. passed the Refugee Act of 1980 to accommodate hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese and Cambodians fleeing their homes in the aftermath of the Vietnam War. The act pledges to respond to the urgent needs of people around the world who are subject to persecution or have a well-founded fear of persecution often on the basis of race, religion, nationality, social affiliation, or political opinion in their home countries.
Historically, the U.S. has resettled more refugees than any other country. However, despite a
decade-long increase in the number of refugees around the world, America’s response to these urgent needs in recent years has been hindered by politics.
In 2021, just 11,411 refugees, mostly from the
Democratic Republic of the Congo, Syria, Afghanistan, Ukraine, and Burma, were admitted to the U.S. under a ceiling of 62,500—the lowest number since the Refugee Act of 1980 was enacted.
Since 2017, refugee resettlement capacity in the U.S. has been
reduced by 38%. The country’s resettlement rate dropped 86% in roughly that same period.
In addition to policies that have gutted government agencies responsible for resettlement and created processing roadblocks for applicants—it takes an average of two years to vet refugees for resettlement in the U.S.—fewer refugees in the last five years has resulted in less funding for the programs that still exist. More than 130 resettlement sites around the country have closed due to a lack of funding.
Stacker referenced data from The Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in Iowa in April 2022. April refugee statistics
Countries where refugees arrived from in April
Iowa
#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 14
#2. Guatemala: 4
#3. Nepal: 1
National
#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 551
#2. Syria: 539
#3. Burma: 226
#4. Afghanistan: 151
#5. Ukraine: 105
States that accepted the most refugees in April
#1. California: 160
#2. Texas: 143
#3. Michigan: 129
#4. New York: 108
#5. Kentucky: 105
Read on to see the countries that Iowa has accepted the most refugees from since October
Christopher Michel // Flickr
#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo
Refugees that arrived from Democratic Republic of the Congo since October
Iowa: 73
National: 2,528
Top states
#1. Kentucky: 304
#2. Texas: 243
#3. Michigan: 152
#4. Arizona: 147
#5. Ohio: 128
Issa Kashala // Shutterstock
#2. Sudan
Refugees that arrived from Sudan since October
Iowa: 45
National: 1,170
Top states
#1. Texas: 100
#2. North Carolina: 91
#3. New York: 65
#4. Idaho: 57
#5. Illinois: 56
Christopher Michel // Flickr
#3. Eritrea
Refugees that arrived from Eritrea since October
Iowa: 14
National: 102
Top states
#1. Iowa: 14
#2. Minnesota: 10
#3. Arizona: 10
#4. Maryland: 9
#5. Ohio: 9
Dave Primov // Shutterstock
#4. Burma
Refugees that arrived from Burma since October
Iowa: 9
National: 928
Top states
#1. New York: 133
#2. Wisconsin: 121
#3. Texas: 90
#4. Indiana: 59
#5. North Carolina: 58
Cheng Qian // Unsplash
#5. Burundi
Refugees that arrived from Burundi since October
Iowa: 4
National: 30
Top states
#1. Michigan: 8
#2. Maryland: 6
#3. Georgia: 5
#4. Iowa: 4
#5. Ohio: 2
Andreas31 // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Guatemala
Refugees that arrived from Guatemala since October
Iowa: 4
National: 489
Top states
#1. California: 106
#2. Texas: 60
#3. New Jersey: 49
#4. Georgia: 30
#5. Arizona: 23
Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock
#7. Honduras
Refugees that arrived from Honduras since October
Iowa: 2
National: 249
Top states
#1. Florida: 26
#2. Texas: 25
#3. Massachusetts: 24
#4. Virginia: 20
#5. North Carolina: 17
Marek Poplawski // Shutterstock
#8. Republic of South Sudan
Refugees that arrived from Republic of South Sudan since October
Iowa: 2
National: 216
Top states
#1. Arizona: 41
#2. Maryland: 24
#3. Utah: 20
#4. Texas: 19
#5. Missouri: 19
D Chol // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Nepal
Refugees that arrived from Nepal since October
Iowa: 1
National: 6
Top states
#1. Pennsylvania: 3
#2. Ohio: 1
#3. Iowa: 1
#4. Texas: 1
Vixit // Shutterstock
