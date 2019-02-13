Google on Wednesday announced plans to build a data center in the Omaha area.
The company provided few details, with CEO Sundar Pichai saying in a blog post that it plans to invest $13 billion in new data centers and offices across the U.S. this year.
It specifically mentions a new data center in Nebraska, and a map shows its location in Omaha.
State and local officials said little about the announcement, with both the governor's office and the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce referring questions about the announcement to Google.
In a news release, Gov. Pete Ricketts said the state has "built a reputation for itself as the Silicon Prairie and a hub for tech companies, startups and entrepreneurs.”
“Today’s announcement from Google underscores that reputation and will bring great opportunities for Nebraskans."
Though Google did not say where in the Omaha area it plans to build, the Omaha World-Herald reported in December that a large data center project, dubbed "Project Wizard," was coming to a 275-acre site northwest of Highway 50 and Schram Road in Sarpy County.
That area already is home to large data centers for Facebook and Travelers Insurance. Sarpy County hosts a number of other large data centers, including one for Yahoo.
Google already has two data centers in Council Bluffs.