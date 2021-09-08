Hot, dry air, possible lightning raise California fire worry

To the south in the Sierra near Lake Tahoe, the nearly 340-square-mile (880-square-kilometer) Caldor Fire remained 50% contained. Firefighters have had enough success against the state’s 15th-largest fire that residents of the city of South Lake Tahoe were allowed to return home last weekend. With inspections 95% completed, nearly 1,000 structures have been counted destroyed, including 776 single-family homes.

The four large casino hotels in Stateline, Nevada, began reopening Tuesday including the Hard Rock Lake Tahoe, which is still being used as a command center for firefighters and emergency personnel. The Montbleu Resort, Casino and Spa resumed operations Wednesday.

Harrah’s Lake Tahoe owner Caesars Entertainment Inc. said a phased reopening would include guest bookings on Wednesday and table games on Thursday. The company's Harveys Lake Tahoe casino is due to reopen for slots and table games on Sept. 17 and to hotel guests Sept. 18.

In the mountains of the far north coast, the state’s 18th-largest fire has ravaged nearly 296 square miles (767 square kilometers) of the Shasta-Trinity National Forest. The Monument Fire was 41% contained but remained a threat to more than 10,500 structures.

California has experienced increasingly larger and deadlier wildfires in recent years as climate change has made the U.S. West much warmer and drier over the past 30 years. Scientists have said weather will continue to be more extreme and wildfires more frequent, destructive and unpredictable.

