Hotel Ottumwa finds potential buyer in Davenport

Chad Drury
Ottumwa Courier
The iconic Hotel Ottumwa, which has been for sale for almost two years, may have finally found a prospective buyer.
The hotel announced on its Facebook page that it had entered a purchase agreement with Bush Construction of Davenport, pending the firm's approval for state historical tax credits, as well as Iowa Workforce Development tax credits.
The building, which was built in 1916, has been owned by the Schwartz family since 1982, but two years ago the family told the Courier that family members' ages, plus the economic crunch caused by the pandemic, were the main reasons for putting the hotel up for sale.
"City staff have been in touch with Bush Construction since February about a possible project at Hotel Ottumwa. The hotel has been for sale for some time, and we see a lot of community value in keeping the building active and occupied," Ottumwa director of community development Zach Simonson said in an email to the Courier Wednesday. "To see a project come together with a qualified developer is encouraging for protecting the progress we've made downtown."
Simonson said the agreement would come before a future city council meeting, but wasn't sure when.
"There are still a lot of pieces that have to come together to make the project work, but we're very excited to see a developer come forward with a project that aligns with our goals — preserving the historic building, developing needed, high-quality housing and building a vibrant downtown district."
The building is on the National Register of Historic Places, and was set to see a significant renovation before COVID-19 occurred.
"We have certainly struggled with our business [in the pandemic]. It became apparent for us that to invest $4.5, $4.2 million, it wasn't a good idea for us to spend that much money," Tim Schwartz, one of three co-owners, told the Courier in December 2020.
The construction company should know within 12 months if it is able to receive the tax credits to purchase the property.
In the meantime, changes will be made to the food and beverage departments at the hotel, but those are yet to be determined, the hotel said in its Facebook post. Further updates on the status of the property and its services will be posted on the page.
Photos: Iowa Historic Homes
1950 -- William Cook House
Handwritten on back: William Cook home. 1950. (Times-Democrat photo)
Times-Democrat
19611231 -- William Cook House
Handwritten on back: William Cook house. Sunday, Dec. 31, 1961. (Times-Democrat photo)
Times-Democrat
19611231 -- William Cook House
Handwritten on back: William Cook house. Sunday, Dec. 31, 1961. (Times-Democrat photo)
Times-Democrat
19520305 -- John Lewis Drew House
OLD LANDMARK SCHEDULED FOR CONDEMNATION -- One of Davenport's oldest houses, reportedly built about 100 years ago, is scheduled for condemnation action by the Davenport city council at the committee-of-the-whole session Wednesday, March 5, 1952, it was announced today. It's the John Lewis Drew residence, 519 Pershing Avenue. Drew was one of Davenport's early residents, and his son and daughter, Alex and Miss Frances Drew, still reside in the home. The house and property was purchased by Davenport lodge No. 28 Loyal Order of Moose in 1944. (The Daily Times photo)
Other captions
Hundreds of Davenport residents passing each day on Pershing Avenue may glance at the old John Drew residence located on the east side between Fifth and Sixth streets, but few realize that it is an excellent example of Anglo-American architecture of 80 years ago.
This historic home, demolished in 1952, was built by John Drew about 100 years ago. The classic example of early Anglo-American architecture was located between Fifth and Sixth Sts. on Pershing Ave.
The Daily Times
1939 -- Scott County Health Center
Scott County Health Center, Main Street between Fifth and Sixth. 1939.
19671116 -- Otto Klug House
Handwritten on front: Otto Klug home, Davenport. Thursday, Nov. 16, 1967. (Photo by Phil Hutchison/Times-Democrat)
Phil Hutchison
19671116 -- Otto Klug House
Handwritten on front: Otto Klug home, Davenport. Captain James Drummond. Thursday, Nov. 16, 1967. (Photo by Phil Hutchison/Times-Democrat)
Phil Hutchison
19671116 -- Otto Klug House
Handwritten on front: Otto Klug home, Davenport. Thursday, Nov. 16, 1967. (Photo by Phil Hutchison/Times-Democrat)
Phil Hutchison
Undated -- Ebenezer Cook House
This is the Ebenezer Cook home which stood on the northeast corner of 4th Street and Pershing Avenue until it was razed in late 1968. The home, built in 1856, was described by a historian in ts heyday as a model of elegance, with handsome exterior and beautiful interior decoration. A tunnel leading from a wine cellar beneath the house and once said to reach the Mississippi River was supposedly used as a link in the Underground Railway for escaped slaves. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
19681215 -- Ebenezer Cook House
Handwritten on back: Ebenezer Cook house. Sunday, Dec. 15, 1968. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
19681215 -- Ebenezer Cook House
Handwritten on back: Ebenezer Cook house. Sunday, Dec. 15, 1968. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
19740219 -- Sharon House
Handwritten on back: Sharon home, (728) Farnam Street. Photo taken Tuesday, Feb. 19, 1974. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
Undated -- Sharon Place
Handwritten on back: Sharon Place. (Photo by Bill McConnell/Quad-City Times)
Bill McConnel
19740930 -- Louis Herbert House
Handwritten on back: Louis Herbert house, 914 Farnam St., Davenport. Photo taken Monday, Sept. 30, 1974. (Photo by Phil Hutchison/Quad-City Times)
Phil Hutchison
19740930 -- Old Smith House
Handwritten on back: Old Smith Home, LeClaire, Iowa. Photo taken Monday, Sept. 30, 1974. (Photo by Phil Hutchison/Times-Democrat)
Phil Hutchison
19741118 -- 1012 Marquette St.
Handwritten on back: Former nursing home, 1012 Marquette St. Behavioral Out. Youth Treatment Center. Photo taken Monday, Nov. 18, 1974. (Photo by Dick Heap/Quad-City Times)
Dick Heap
19741126 -- Clifton built by J.M.D. Burrows
Handwritten on back: This view looks north ... Clifton House 1533 Clay St., Davenport. Photo taken Tuesday, Nov. 26, 1974. (Photo by Dick Heap/Quad-City Times)
Dick Heap
19741126 -- Clifton built by J.M.D. Burrows
Clifton House, 1533 Clay St., Davenport. Photo taken Tuesday, Nov. 26, 1974. (Photo by Dick Heap/Quad-City Times)
Dick Heap
19790126 -- Clifton built by J.M.D. Burrows
This 125-year-old mansion at 1533 Clay St., Davenport, has been nominated for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. Photo published Friday, Jan. 26, 1979. (Quad-City Times photo)
Handwritten on back: J.M.D. Burrows Home. (AKA)
Quad-City Times
Undated -- Clifton built by J.M.D. Burrows
Handwritten on back: J.M.D. Burrows home, Davenport.
Quad-City Times
Undated -- Clifton built by J.M.D. Burrows
Handwritten on back: J.M.D. Burrows Home, Davenport. (AKA Clifton House, 1533 Clay St., Davenport)
Quad-City Times
Undated -- Clifton built by J.M.D. Burrows
Handwritten on back: Clifton House, 1533 Clay St., Davenport. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
19761019 -- Arthur H. Ebeling House
Handwritten on back: Arthur H. Ebeling Home. Photo taken Tuesday, Oct. 19, 1976. (Photo by Dick Heap/Quad-City Times)
Dick Heap
19761229 -- Octagon House inspired by Orson Fowler
Handwritten on back: 512 E. 6th St., Davenport. Photo taken Wednesday, Dec. 29, 1976. (Photo by Harry E. Boll/Quad-City Times)
Harry E. Boll
19770915 -- Stone-Robertson House
Handwritten on back: Still stately on "Silk Stocking Row" the Robertson mansion is one of the Quad-City region's landmark homes. Photo taken Thursday, Sept. 15, 1977. (Quad-City Times photo)
Additional information from State Historical Society of Iowa. Stone-Robertson House, 614 W. 3rd St., Muscatine, Iowa. Construction date: 1852. Fred Stone, who was the first owner of the house, was a druggist and owner of a lumberyard. The house was sold to William Robertson in 1872. Robertson was a physician, founder of the University of Iowa College of Medicine in 1869, one of the original stockholders and member of the first board of directors of Muscatine Water Works Company, and president of the Muscatine County Medical Association.
Quad-City Times
19790228 -- Gold Coast Mansions
Two Gold Coast mansions, left, have been returned to their former splendor by Restore Davenport Inc., a nonprofit corporation designed to stimulate investment in inner city housing. The mansion at left in photo, located at 504 W. 7th St., Davenport, will be a three-plex apartment. The home at right, 536 W. 7th St., will be a group home for the Handicapped Development Center. Photo published Wednesday, Feb. 28, 1979. (Photo by Bill McConnell/Quad-City Times)
Bill McConnell
19790819 -- Dawley House
ON THE COVER: Dawley House -- Daniel V. Dawley spent a lifetime working on river boats, either as clerk or captain. His home was this two-story Italianate at 127 S. 2nd St., one of the grandest homes in LeClaire (Iowa). He worked extensively for the Minnesota Packet Co. Published Sunday, Aug. 19, 1979. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
19810224 -- East Village Mansion
New life for historic East Village mansion. Photo taken Tuesday, Feb. 24, 1981. Photo published Sunday, March 8, 1981. (Photo by Ron Bath/Quad-City Times)
Ron Bath
19810512 -- Shields-Miller House
The 1870 Shields-Miller home, a high Victorian mansion at 833 College Ave., Davenport, as it appeared before exterior remodeling. It is now the home of Dr. and Mrs. Dennis Miller. Photo published Tuesday, May 12, 1981. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
19810524 -- Octave Thanet House
The Octave Thanet home as it looks today at East 10th and Iowa streets, Davenport. Photo published Sunday, May 24, 1981. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
19820520 -- Hillside Mansion
This is Hillside, the mansion now on the National Register of Historic Places. Photo published Thursday, May 20, 1982. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times) (East River Drive and Mississippi Avenue, Davenport)
Harry Boll
19821223 -- George McLelland Middleton House
The Dr. George McLelland Middleton House and Garage, 1221 Scott St., Davenport, has been entered in the National Register of Historic Places. Photo taken Thursday, Dec. 23, 1983. Photo published Monday, Dec. 27, 1982. (Photo by Michael Chritton/Quad-City Times)
Michael Chritton
198310?? -- Springer Mansion
Handwritten on back: Springer Mansion near Columbus Junction, Iowa. October 1983. (Photo by Michael Chritton/Quad-City Times)
Michael Chritton
19840816 -- Dr. R.M. Perkins House
Handwritten on back: Dr. R.M. Perkins home, 125 E. Rusholme St., Davenport. Photo taken Thursday, Aug. 16, 1984. (Photo by Don Jones/Quad-City Times)
Don Jones
19840916 -- Charles Davidson House
Marlys Svendsen, creator of the walking tour, in front of the Charles Davidson House, 204 Prospect Terrace, Davenport. Published Sunday, Sept. 16, 1984. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
19840916 -- Edward Shaw House
Among sights on the Davenport Walking tour are the Edward Shaw home, left, at 1102 College Ave. Photo published Sept. 16, 1984. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
19850714 -- Abel Kimball Mansion
A high-class brothel earlier in this century, the old Abel Kimball mansion at the edge of downtown Davenport, soon will have a new life as a law office building. Photo published Sunday, July 14, 1985. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
Harry Boll
19860330 -- William Bettendorf House
As the Quad-Cities grew, fortunes were made by some industrialists like William Bettendorf whose palatial home now serves the campus of St. Katharine's/St. Mark's School. Photo published Sunday, March 30, 1986. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
19861105 -- Jon and Faun Robken House
September's showhouse: The Bettendorf home of Faun and Jon Robken. Photo taken Wednesday, Nov. 5, 1986. Published Sunday, April 12, 1987. (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Greg Boll
19861207 -- Eugene J. Walsh House
Though gutted by fire, the old Eugene J. Walsh home still holds the classic lines of the Frank Lloyd Wright style of design. Published Sunday, Dec. 7, 1986. (Photo by Harry E. Boll/Quad-City Times)
Harry E. Boll
19870410 -- Old Brownlie House
THE COMFORTS OF PIONEER HOMES -- Don't look for modern-day appliances in the 150-year-old Brownlie home in rural Long Grove. Owners Bob and Marlene Lage are filling it with furnishings from the pioneer era. Published Friday, April 10, 1987. (Photo by Jennifer Phillips/Quad-City Times)
Jennifer Phillips
19870501 -- John Forrest Mansion
BIG PLANS -- Cole T. James is restoring the John Forrest mansion at 718 Bridge Ave., Davenport, into an office center. Photo taken Friday, May 1, 1987. Photo published Sunday, May 3, 1987. (Photo by Don Jones/Quad-City Times)
Don Jones
19870619 -- Seth Temple House
25 McClellan Heights: built by Seth Temple, one of Davenport's leading turn of the century architects. Photo published Friday, June 19, 1987. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
19870719 -- 628 Kirkwood Boulevard
628 Kirkwood Blvd.; the blue spruce on the left was planted in the 1800's. Photo published Sunday, July 19, 1987. (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Greg Boll
19870813 -- Harold Bechtel House
BECHTEL ESTATE -- Obscured by trees the home of prominent Davenport banker Harold Bechtel is still impressive. The 13-room mansion at 2500 E. River Drive will be sold at public auction Saturday. Photo taken Tuesday, Aug. 11, 1987. Published Thursday, Aug. 13, 1987. (Photo by Brent Hanson/Quad-City Times)
Brent Hanson
19871002 -- E.S. Barrows House
Here's what miracles Floyd and Lolita Bauer did with the E.S. Barrows House. Photo taken Friday, Oct. 2, 1987. Photo published Sunday, Oct. 4, 1987. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
Harry Boll
19871004 -- Jensen House
Handwritten on back: Jensen home.
Two bed and breakfast bedrooms can be used singly or as a suite. The bedspreads are antiques. Beds in the guest quarters even boast authentic antique quilts. Published Sunday, Oct. 4, 1987. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
Harry Boll
19871004 -- Jensen House
Centerpiece of the Jensen's home is the kitchen. There are even skylights for their plants. Published Sunday, Oct. 4, 1987. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
Harry Boll
19871004 -- Jensen House
The Jensen's are antique dealers and items from their collection are used throughout the home. Photo published Sunday, Oct. 4, 1987. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
Harry Boll
19871004 -- Jensen House
Handwritten on back: Jensen home. Sunday, Oct. 4, 1987. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
Harry Boll
19871004 -- Jensen House
Handwritten on back: Jensen home. Sunday, Oct. 4, 1987. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
Harry Boll
19880504 -- Hostens House
Handwritten on back: Arthur Hostens checks tiger lilies in front of 624 W. 6th St., Davenport, the Gold Coast home he's restored as an investment has six apartments. He and his wife, Shirley, own two other investment properties there. The house, built about 1871, was built by Henry Lischer, publisher of "Der Demokrat," Davenport's German-language newspaper. Photo taken Wednesday, May 4, 1988. (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Greg Boll
19880504 -- Hostens House
Handwritten on back: Restored front door at Hostens 624 W. 6th St., Davenport. Had to have all entry doors refashioned & handmade. Glass above door was remade to correspond to original in an old photo. Photo taken Wednesday, May 4, 1988. (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Greg Boll
19880504 -- Hostens House
Handwritten on back: Arthur Hostens with restored doorway & glass. Photo taken Wednesday, May 4, 1988. (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Greg Boll
Undated -- Berger House
Handwritten on back: Stan & Cynthia Berger home, 615 Ripley St., Davenport. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
19870619 -- Tanner House
TANNERS -- Posing proudly in front of their "castle"at Ripley St., Davenport, are Dick and Kathy Tanner and their daughter, Betsy, 5. Photo taken Friday, June 19, 1987. Published Sunday, June 28, 1987. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19870619 -- Tanner House
GRAND ENTRANCE -- The arched entranceway into the Tanners' living room adds its own touch of Victorian elegance. Photo taken Friday, June 19, 1987. Photo published Sunday, June 28, 1987. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19870619 -- Tanner House
Handwritten on back: Tanner house, 615 Ripley St.
VICTORIAN CHARM -- Exquisite ceiling decorations and lavish use of leaded class add to the beauty of this entranceway. Photo taken Friday, June 19, 1987. Photo published June 28, 1987. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19880504 -- Tanner House
Handwritten on back: Colored windows in Tanner house, 615 Ripley St., are original weave made in Germany through that "baked" them on. Room is a study. Photo taken Wednesday, May 4, 1989. (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Greg Boll
19880504 -- Tanner House
Handwritten on back: Closeup of colored picture window in Tanner house. Photo taken Wednesday, May 4, 1988. (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Greg Boll
19880504 -- Tanner House
Handwritten on back: Dining area & fireplace in tanner home. Cathy Tanner by window. Photo taken Wednesday, May 4, 1988. Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Greg Boll
19880504 -- Tanner House
Handwritten on back: Richard & Cathy Tanner home living room, 615 Ripley St., Davenport. Former Struck-Richter home, early 20th century, almost totally restored. Photo taken Wednesday, May 4, 1988. (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Greg Boll
19880504 -- Tanner House
Handwritten on back: Cathy Tanner in living room, 615 Ripley. Photo taken Wednesday, May 4, 1988. (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Greg Boll
19890514 -- Captain Daniel Dawley House
ADAPTIVE RE-USE -- This is the Captain Daniel Dawley House, LeClaire, whose owners, Gary and Chris Nelson, will receive an award for adaptive re-use of a historic building. The house is now the Nelson Funeral Home. Photo published Sunday, May 14, 1989. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
19890514 -- John C. Schricker House
SIGNIFICANT PRESERVATION -- This is the John C. Schricker House at 1446 Clay St., Davenport. Its owners, Stephen and Karen Hyman, will receive an award for significant preservation work. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
19890514 -- John C. Schricker House
SIGNIFICANT PRESERVATION -- This is the John C. Schricker House at 1446 Clay St., Davenport. Its owners Stephen and Karen Hyman, will receive an award for significant preservation for their work. Photo published Sunday, May 14, 1989. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
19890514 -- Horace T. Bushnell House
CONTINUOUS USE -- This is the Horace T. Bushnell House, 530 E. 29th St., Davenport. Its owners, Mr. and Mrs. John Voss, will receive an award for continuous use and maintenance of a historic building. Photo published Sunday, May 14, 1989. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
19890514 -- Nation Rambo House
HISTORIC REHABILITATION -- Veronica Lazoen and Chris Ericksen will receive an award for their work on the Nation Rambo House 1203 E. 9th St., Davenport. Photo published Sunday May 14, 1989. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
19920428 -- George L. Davenport Claim House
A "Public Awareness" award goes to this "Claim House" at 1329 College Ave., Davenport, considered to be the oldest existing dwelling in the Quad-Cities. It was built by George L. Davenport in 1832. Photo taken Tuesday, April 28, 1992. Photo published Sunday, May 10, 1992. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19920912 -- Beiderbecke Inn
Handwritten on back: Beiderbecke Inn, Davenport. Photo taken Monday, Sept. 21, 1992. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19930721 -- 1138 Bridge Ave.
Handwritten on front: 1138 Bridge Ave. Photo taken Wednesday, July 21, 1993. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
Undated -- Dutton House
Handwritten on back: Dutton House, Durant, Iowa.
Undated -- Dutton House
Handwritten on back: Dutton House, Durant, Iowa. (Photography by John Evans)
John Evans
Undated -- Octagon
Handwritten on back: Octagon, Muscatine, Iowa. (Photo by Harry E. Boll/Quad-City Times)
Harry E. Boll
Undated -- Stage Coach Stop
Handwritten on back: Early Scott County, Iowa, stage coach stop. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
Undated -- C.M. Waterman House
Handwritten on back: Judge C.M. Waterman House, built in 1894, 616 Kirkwood Boulevard, Davenport. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
Undated -- Judge James Grant Home
Handwritten on back: Judge James Grant home, 5th & Pershing. (Times-Democrat photo)
Times-Democrat
Undated -- 1011 Kirkwood Boulevard
Handwritten on front: 1011 Kirkwood Boulevard, Davenport. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
Undated -- Christie House
Handwritten on back: Christie residence, 2224 E. 12th. (Times-Democrat photo)
Times-Democrat
Undated -- J.J. Richardson House
Handwritten on back: J.J. Richardson home, 1020 Spring St. (Times-Democrat photo)
Times-Democrat
Undated -- J.J. Richardson House
Handwritten on back: J.J. Richardson home, 1020 Spring St. (Times-Democrat photo)
Times-Democrat
Undated -- Willard Barrows House
Handwritten on back: Willard Barrows residence, NW 6 & LeClaire. (Times-Democrat photo)
Times-Democrat
Undated -- Willard Barrows House
Handwritten on back: Willard Barrows home, Sixth & LeClaire, Davenport. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
Undated -- Strong Burnell House
Handwritten on back: Residence of Strong Burnell. SE 6th & Brady. (Times-Democrat photo)
Times-Democrat
Undated -- Ambrose Fulton House
Handwritten on back: Fulton log home, 1919 E. 11th St., Davenport. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
Undated -- Ambrose C. Fulton House
Handwritten on front: 1206 E. River Drive. Ambrose C. Fulton house. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
Undated -- Boom-Dickerson House
Broad expanses of windows, lots of open space, glittery chandelier, plants and decorating touches bring more light to Boom-Dickerson home, 417 W. 7th St. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
Undated -- Boom-Dickerson House
Handwritten on bacK: Jim Dickerson, who with Bill Boom, has turned this old home at 417 W. 7th St., Davenport, into an extremely attractive setting.
Quad-City Times
Undated -- Friedrich Hartman House
Handwritten on back: 604 W. 5th St., Davenport. Swapped for a week in Cape Cod. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
Undated -- Col. G. Watson French House
Handwritten on back: French home -- Iowana Farms, Riverdale. (Times-Democrat photo)
Times-Democrat
Undated -- E. 12th & Perry streets
Handwritten on back: E. 12th & Perry. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
Undated -- John L. Davies House
Handwritten on back: John L. Davies now Davenhill Nursing Home. (Quad-City Times photo)
Roy Booker
Undated -- Crisis Center
Handwritten on back: (Unreadable looks like) Drury Crisis Center, 705 Harrison St., Davenport. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
Undated -- Iowa College AKA Bruhn or Schmidt House
Property Which Housed Original Iowa College
This residence, now owned by Miss Velma Schmidt and located at 517 W. Seventh street, Davenport, has incorporated in its structure the unpretentious one-story brick building which was erected for Iowa college, first institution of higher education in the state. Miss Schmidt represents the third generation building the property, which was owned by her maternal grandfather, John Bruhn, and later by her father, Oswald Schmidt. (The Daily Times photo)
The Daily Times
Undated -- 45 McClellan Boulevard
Handwritten on front: 45 McClellan Boulevard, Davenport. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.