Hotel Ottumwa finds potential buyer in Davenport

The iconic Hotel Ottumwa, which has been for sale for almost two years, may have finally found a prospective buyer.

The hotel announced on its Facebook page that it had entered a purchase agreement with Bush Construction of Davenport, pending the firm's approval for state historical tax credits, as well as Iowa Workforce Development tax credits.

The building, which was built in 1916, has been owned by the Schwartz family since 1982, but two years ago the family told the Courier that family members' ages, plus the economic crunch caused by the pandemic, were the main reasons for putting the hotel up for sale.

"City staff have been in touch with Bush Construction since February about a possible project at Hotel Ottumwa. The hotel has been for sale for some time, and we see a lot of community value in keeping the building active and occupied," Ottumwa director of community development Zach Simonson said in an email to the Courier Wednesday. "To see a project come together with a qualified developer is encouraging for protecting the progress we've made downtown."

Simonson said the agreement would come before a future city council meeting, but wasn't sure when.

"There are still a lot of pieces that have to come together to make the project work, but we're very excited to see a developer come forward with a project that aligns with our goals — preserving the historic building, developing needed, high-quality housing and building a vibrant downtown district."

The building is on the National Register of Historic Places, and was set to see a significant renovation before COVID-19 occurred.

"We have certainly struggled with our business [in the pandemic]. It became apparent for us that to invest $4.5, $4.2 million, it wasn't a good idea for us to spend that much money," Tim Schwartz, one of three co-owners, told the Courier in December 2020.

The construction company should know within 12 months if it is able to receive the tax credits to purchase the property.

In the meantime, changes will be made to the food and beverage departments at the hotel, but those are yet to be determined, the hotel said in its Facebook post. Further updates on the status of the property and its services will be posted on the page.

