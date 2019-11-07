I've covered California's housing crisis for years. Living it is a different story

I set aside a Friday and Saturday to look at a dozen listings. On the second day I'd be joined by my longtime partner who is planning to move in when she can transfer to an office in Los Angeles.

I knew I wasn't going to find a place as walkable as my neighborhood in Sacramento, but the alienation set in immediately. My first appointment was at a large complex closed off from the road with apartments hidden in warrens of hallways. The wide streets, little shade and long yellow lights made traveling on foot feel hostile. Even the apartment I saw a block from the Expo line had no easy way to access it, probably because the stop sits next to the 10 Freeway.

I also was surprised when I went into the apartments. The places I visited cost far more than what I was paying in Sacramento - between $1,850 and $2,450 a month - but nearly all of them were worse. The newer apartments were tiny and the older ones were dingy.

These are the hard lessons of moving to Los Angeles from a less expensive place. I shudder to think what the experience would feel like in the Bay Area, where the median one-bedroom listing in San Francisco is $3,650, nearly 50% higher than L.A. It's no wonder that so many young adults feel that they have no choice but to leave California to afford a better quality of life.