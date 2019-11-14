In Florida, 99% of companies pay no corporate income tax — with lawmakers' blessing

Other states have made different choices. Many have rewritten or updated their corporate tax laws to curb some of the same tax-avoidance techniques happening in Florida.

Florida Senate President Bill Galvano, a Republican from Bradenton who has been a member of the Legislature for 15 years, said he thinks low taxes have contributed to Florida's economic growth. But he also said he has concerns about allowing some businesses to engage in "a shell game" to avoid the corporate income tax.

"You raised some good issues and put some examples out there of companies that seem to be making tremendous profits here in the state of Florida and in some cases not paying any corporate income tax," Galvano said. "I'm interested in understanding how that works and why that is - and is it to the detriment of other businesses that maybe don't have the ability to take advantage of the same statutory framework that these companies do."