In WWII-like push, factories are overhauled to make virus gear

President Donald Trump can now order the private sector to ramp up output of gear for doctors and nurses. The U.K. government invoked wartime mobilization to track down ventilators. In South Africa, officials seized a hotel and turned it into a quarantine center. Companies everywhere, with their businesses suddenly in tatters, are jumping in with acts of altruism and self-preservation.

The Covid-19 crisis has reminded many in the U.S. of the dark days after Sept. 11. It is swiftly coming to resemble those after Pearl Harbor, when a Japanese attack drove a reluctant nation into World War II.

As President Franklin Roosevelt declared then, "Powerful enemies must be out-fought and out-produced." Major industries refitted themselves from producers of consumer goods to providers of war material, almost overnight. Auto manufacturers, which had churned out 3 million cars in the previous 12 months, made only 139 for the rest of the war. General Motors turned to airplane engines and Chrysler to fuselages.

Now, with thousands dying and hundreds of thousands falling ill from the novel coronavirus, a similar effort is under way around the globe to make up for shortages of surgical masks, ventilators, sanitizers and more - and to give idle workers something to do.