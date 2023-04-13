SIOUX CITY — More than 50 business leaders from across Iowa gathered in the ballroom of the Warrior Hotel in downtown Sioux City Thursday morning to network with one another and hear about how to grow industry in the state.

The presentation, by Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham, came during the first official day of a Leadership Iowa session meant to showcase Sioux City and demonstrate how communities in the state are working to revitalize and recruit new residents. The program is put on by the Iowa Association of Business and Industry Foundation (ABI) and hits eight places in Iowa from October through June.

During her time, Durham, who also serves as Iowa Finance Authority director and previously served as Siouxland Chamber of Commerce president, covered such topics as workforce, population, infrastructure, sustainability, automation/innovation and tax reform.

"This is a wealth-creating agenda," Durham said of the work her state-level economic organizations do.

Workers

One challenge Durham highlighted early in her discussion was the gap between the number of job openings in Iowa and how many people in the state are unemployed. At present, the difference is around 50,000 based on Iowa Workforce data from January 2023.

"We still have people sitting on the sidelines," Durham said to the crowd.

Durham then pointed out how, over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the steepest declines in labor participation came from the demographic of males ages 25-34. She joked about some men in that cohort taking time to find themselves before saying, "They need to find themselves back to work."

As for unemployment in particular, Durham said the state reducing the number of weeks someone can claim benefits from 26 weeks to 16 weeks was one way to get people back in the job market.

"It was far too rich," she said of the 26-week program.

Durham noted too that wages for laborers have increased but not kept pace with inflation.

Population

Durham said Iowa is in a somewhat uncertain place in terms of total population and that people need to have more kids and the state needs to appeal to more people from neighboring states.

One project she highlighted, which her organizations helped on, was a "This is Iowa" push that included a video ad featuring Okoboji, the annual Saturday in the Park concert in Sioux City, and other recreational staples of Iowa.

"We know, to a county in California and New Jersey, where we need to be marketing to," Durham said. According to data she cited, the people most-likely to move to a new state are 30-somethings.

Infrastructure

A great need for Iowa cities, including Sioux City, according to Durham, is new housing.

"(We) need 42,000 housing units by the year 2030," Durham said. She told attendees the new housing stock should be a mix of: supportive housing for homeless, market-rate homes and total overhauls of existing structures.

"As a Christian first, and then an Iowan, I believe that everyone who is good enough to work in our communities should be good enough to live in our communities with dignity," Durham said.

Sustainability

While Iowa is already a nationwide leader in electricity generated from clean power sources such as wind, Durham said the state, and those in the energy sector, shouldn't settle and shouldn't rely on just one or two options. She said there should be more discussions about utilizing nuclear energy and further investment in hydrogen power. She then later acknowledged Iowa's dominance in biodiesel and ethanol production and how it should see itself.

"We need to be thinking like a petroleum company," Durham said.

When considering how to address sustainability and the other issues she touched on, Durham said political officials have to keep something front of mind.

"Legislators, community legislators, have to remind themselves: Businesses will move....It really does matter that you have to be taking care of your backyard."

During the question-and-answer segment of the event, one participant asked Durham how her organizations navigate the state advancing laws that may deter some people from moving to Iowa.

"Even though some things get introduced that are not as welcoming as they need to be, they never get passed," she said.

'Great work in the space'

After Durham's hour-long event ended, Jessi McQuerrey, the director of programs for ABI, said she hoped those who came left with a better knowledge of work being done by business and political figures to improve communities in Iowa.

"(They're) getting this opportunity to see what our state is doing and also what challenges we're facing and how we're facing them and how they can be a part of the solution in their various communities," McQuerrey said.

Along with Durham's presentation, Thursday's slate of Leadership Iowa events in Sioux City featured: an "Essential Elements of Economic Development" forum hosted by Drew Conrad of the University of Northern Iowa's Institute for Decision Making, a tour of the Orpheum Theatre, a "Sioux City Economic Development Showcase" and "Dinner and Five Minutes of Fame" at the Stone Bru location at 101 W. Third St.

Friday morning, at 8:35 a.m., Sally Hartley, with Community Action Agency of Siouxland, will conduct a poverty simulation for the Leadership Iowa group, followed by an 11 a.m. visit to the Sioux City IowaWORKS Center facilitated by Andrea Mann and Jon Murad with Iowa Workforce Development.