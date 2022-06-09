 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
As gas approaches $5 nationally, try these tips to save money | PennyWise podcast

It seems like gas prices hit a new record high every day.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gasoline is $4.97 as of June 9. That's about 27 cents more than one week ago, 34 cents more than a month ago and up $1.90 from one year ago.

While there might be little relief in sight, there may be some changes you can make to find some savings at the pump.

In a previous episode of the PennyWise podcast, host Teri Barr spoke with Sara Rathner, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, to learn about some of the simple things you can do to keep more of your money in your pocket. Rather than a new episode this week, we're highlighting these money-saving tips once again now that we're at the start of the summer driving season when prices are typically higher. 

Rathner offered a strategy around both buying and driving to help you save on gas right now. Listen the short but informative episode and be sure to subscribe through your favorite podcasting service so you don't miss valuable financial tips.

