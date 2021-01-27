In fight over GameStop shares, smaller investors winning as 2 big players flinch

MoneyTips

By Andrea Woroch

Money is a top concern for most Americans these days and, with so much uncertainty still ahead, it's important to create financial security for yourself and your family as we enter into this new year.

Improving your finances may seem like a daunting process, but getting started is half the battle. Here are five money moves you can tackle now to get the momentum going.

1. Plug budget leaks.

Considering that 35% of Americans have less savings now than before the coronavirus took hold of our country, according to a recent survey from Bankrate.com, finding areas in your budget to rebuild savings should be a priority for the new year. Rebuilding an emergency fund may seem impossible now, but you may be surprised ho...