 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

PROGRESS: Site Selection names metro Sioux City No. 1 for 3rd straight year

  • 0

SOUTH SIOUX CITY For a third straight year and tenth time overall, metro Sioux City has earned the top spot in Site Selection magazine's annual rankings of small-size cities with the most economic development projects.

Gov. Pete Ricketts in South Sioux City

During a stop at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront on March 1, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that the metro Sioux City had again finished No. 1 on Site Selection magazine's list of the small-size cities with the most economic development projects. 

Siouxland had 19 qualifying projects in 2021, one more than second-place Bowling Green, Kentucky, the magazine's category of metro areas with populations less than 200,000. Site Selection counts business investments of at least $1 million, at least 20,000 of new square feet of space and at least 20 new jobs. 

Adam Burns

"The spike of projects (in metro Sioux City) is really tremendous."  Adam Bruns, the publication's managing editor, said at a press conference on March 1 at the Marriott Riverfront.

Among the projects the magazine cited was Ag Processing Inc.'s proposed $71.5 million expansion of its soybean crushing plant at its Port Neal plant near Sergeant Bluff. AGP CEO Chris Schaffer and other company executives attended the event, hosted by The Siouxland Initiative, a not-for-profit economic development organization which has historically focused on increasing and enhancing employment opportunities in the tri-state area.

People are also reading…

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts also was present to make the announcement.

“Nebraska is no stranger to national recognition for strong economic development. It’s part of what makes our state the best place to live, work, and raise a family. I’m proud of northeast Nebraska’s significant contributions to the tri-state region’s exceptional economic development," Ricketts said.

Wells Enterprises CEO Mike Wells, who is serving his second year as the chair of the TSI board, noted that "despite the ongoing challenges presented by COVID, as well as the labor force issues created by historically low unemployment, our Siouxland economy continues to perform at a remarkably high level."

"I know that I speak for our entire community when I express my genuine gratitude for the many companies who could locate and expand anywhere in the nation but consistently choose to do so in Siouxland,” Wells said.

Sioux City metro has ranked first in the nation for development in its population category (under 200,000) in 2007, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Chris McGowan

Chris McGowan

"This award is collective recognition of the collaboration and cooperation that our Siouxland tri-state area and The Siouxland Initiative have promoted for nearly three decades," Siouxland Initiative President Chris McGowan said.

+3 
Pete Ricketts

Ricketts 

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

PROGRESS: Sabre galvanizing plant nearing completion

PROGRESS: Sabre galvanizing plant nearing completion

In 2012, the city of Sioux City sold Sabre Industries 150 acres to consolidate its operations in the city's Southbridge Business Park. A decade later, Sabre will have filled up its business campus with the completion of a 100,000 square foot expansion.

PROGRESS: Home construction underway in Ho-Chunk Village 2.0

PROGRESS: Home construction underway in Ho-Chunk Village 2.0

As Ho-Chunk Village nears capacity, a newer version of the development that transformed the town's north side has launched. The 40-acre space will contain the same mixture of residential, commercial and light industrial buildings found in the earlier version.

PROGRESS: Woodbury County jail construction ongoing

PROGRESS: Woodbury County jail construction ongoing

After a tumultuous start to the project, construction continues on the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center, with walls for the complex starting to emerge from the ground. The $65 million project is anticipated for completion in March 2023.

Watch Now: Related Video

Practice good credit with these simple everyday habits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News