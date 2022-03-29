PROGRESS: Site Selection names metro Sioux City No. 1 for 3rd straight year

SOUTH SIOUX CITY For a third straight year and tenth time overall, metro Sioux City has earned the top spot in Site Selection magazine's annual rankings of small-size cities with the most economic development projects.

Siouxland had 19 qualifying projects in 2021, one more than second-place Bowling Green, Kentucky, the magazine's category of metro areas with populations less than 200,000. Site Selection counts business investments of at least $1 million, at least 20,000 of new square feet of space and at least 20 new jobs.

"The spike of projects (in metro Sioux City) is really tremendous." Adam Bruns, the publication's managing editor, said at a press conference on March 1 at the Marriott Riverfront.

Among the projects the magazine cited was Ag Processing Inc.'s proposed $71.5 million expansion of its soybean crushing plant at its Port Neal plant near Sergeant Bluff. AGP CEO Chris Schaffer and other company executives attended the event, hosted by The Siouxland Initiative, a not-for-profit economic development organization which has historically focused on increasing and enhancing employment opportunities in the tri-state area.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts also was present to make the announcement.

“Nebraska is no stranger to national recognition for strong economic development. It’s part of what makes our state the best place to live, work, and raise a family. I’m proud of northeast Nebraska’s significant contributions to the tri-state region’s exceptional economic development," Ricketts said.

Wells Enterprises CEO Mike Wells, who is serving his second year as the chair of the TSI board, noted that "despite the ongoing challenges presented by COVID, as well as the labor force issues created by historically low unemployment, our Siouxland economy continues to perform at a remarkably high level."

"I know that I speak for our entire community when I express my genuine gratitude for the many companies who could locate and expand anywhere in the nation but consistently choose to do so in Siouxland,” Wells said.

Sioux City metro has ranked first in the nation for development in its population category (under 200,000) in 2007, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

"This award is collective recognition of the collaboration and cooperation that our Siouxland tri-state area and The Siouxland Initiative have promoted for nearly three decades," Siouxland Initiative President Chris McGowan said.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

