'Very historic moment': Initial rules approved for Nebraska casinos

In a move that one commissioner called "historic," the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission on Friday voted unanimously to approve rules for casinos at the state's horse racing tracks.

The 6-0 vote moves the package of rules on to Attorney General Doug Peterson and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, who must sign off on them. Once they do, the rules will go to the Secretary of State and become effective approximately a week later.

That opens the door to allowing casinos at the state's horse tracks nearly 90 years after Nebraska first authorized betting on horse racing.

"This is kind of a very historic moment today in the history of Nebraska racing," said Dennis Lee, chairman of the commission.

It's taken more than a year to get to this point, after voters in November 2020 overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment allowing casinos at the state's tracks.

Despite the long process, racetrack and casino operators have had nothing but praise for how the commission has approached the issue.

Lynne McNally, executive vice president of the Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association -- which is partnering with Ho-Chunk Inc. to build casinos in Lincoln, Omaha and South Sioux City under the WarHorse name -- said the 67 pages of regulations are extensive and have been thoroughly vetted.

"They, in our opinion, have extensive focus on integrity and security, which we think is essential," McNally said.

Many aspects of the rules come from language in the constitutional amendments voters approved, as well as standard practices that were suggested by consultants and industry experts.

For example, the initial casino licensing fee of $1 million for a 20-year license was included in amendment language.

Sean Boyd, president of Global Gaming Nebraska, a subsidiary of the Chickasaw Nation of Oklahoma, said he fully supported the rules as written, which he said will help foster "ethical" gaming operations.

"That's a critical piece of ensuring ... the future of Nebraska horse racing for years to come," said Boyd, whose company is looking to operate casinos at the existing track in Hastings and proposed new tracks in North Platte and Gering.

Even gambling critics praised the commission for the job it has done putting together the rules.

Nate Grasz, policy director of the Nebraska Family Alliance, said that because of his group's stance opposing gambling, he couldn't support the rules and was testifying in a neutral capacity.

"But there are certainly many elements of the proposed rules that we are strongly supportive of," he said.

Grasz suggested a couple of changes to language that would ensure casinos are required to post signs about casino gambling and that they are prohibited from targeting certain groups, such as seniors, with advertising.

Pat Loontjer, whose organization Gambling With The Good Life has been on the forefront of opposition to expanded gambling since 1995, said she was disappointed to lose the battle last year to keep casinos out of the state, but nonetheless supports the proposed rules.

"It looks very thorough, and it looks like you put a lot of time and energy into it," she said.

Loontjer did say, though, that one thing she does want to see is no expansion of casinos beyond the existing six horse racing tracks in the state.

"We're vehemently opposed to any form of expansion other than the six that were going to happen," she said.

The amendment language did not spell out how many casinos are allowed or where they can be located.

All six existing tracks, in Lincoln, Omaha, South Sioux City, Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings, have publicly announced plans to seek casinos. At Friday's meeting, Hastings Exposition and Racing announced that it plans a new facility on 160 acres just north of the city near Walmart and Lochland Country Club.

The site would have a 35,000-40,000-square-foot building for a casino and simulcasting operations and a 5/8-mile quarter horse race track. Hastings horse races currently take place at the Adams County Fairgrounds.

Plans at Lincoln Race Course call for a $220 million project that would include more than 1,200 gaming stations, a 196-room hotel, event space, several restaurants and other amenities such as a spa.

McNally said Friday that plans are to eventually rename the race track portion of the development Legacy Downs.

There also have been proposals announced for new tracks in Bellevue, Gering, Kimball, Norfolk, North Platte and York, all of which are likely to seek casino licenses as well.

Operators of the existing tracks have said they don't believe the state can support more than about six casinos, and they have expressed worries that approving additional casinos could lead to market saturation, especially if casinos are too close together.

Even some of those proposing new casinos don't believe there's room for all 12 that have been proposed.

Global Gaming Nebraska's Boyd said earlier this month that he believes the state can support eight to 10 casinos.

It's possible the Legislature may regulate the number of casinos allowed in the state. Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, who is chairman of the Legislature's General Affairs Committee, plans to introduce legislation next month that would potentially require casinos to be at least 50 miles apart and have a minimum number of race days. That could limit further casino development, especially in eastern Nebraska.

Lee said it's likely the commission will consider casino applications from existing tracks first before considering new applications from new operations, which will first have to be approved for a racing license before they can apply for a gaming license.

He and other officials also stressed that the rules approved Friday are a work in progress that will likely be amended many times in the future.