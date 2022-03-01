WATCH NOW: For third straight year, Siouxland named top spot for economic development as Gov. Ricketts stops in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Call it a three-peat.

Tuesday morning, business representatives and elected officials from across Siouxland gathered at the Marriott Riverfront in South Sioux City to hear a speech from outgoing Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and to learn that, for a third straight year and tenth time overall, the tri-state area has been named a top spot for economic development by "Site Selection" magazine.

In sharing the news, Adam Bruns, the publication's managing editor, said: "The spike of projects (in Siouxland) is really tremendous." A press release for the event noted that one contributor to the designation was Ag Processing Inc.'s $71.5 million expansion of its soybean crushing plant at Port Neal near Sergeant Bluff. Multiple executives for the company, including CEO Chris Schaffer, were in attendance for the announcement.

Bruns said Site Selection makes its designations by counting projects that include: new construction, have at least $1 million invested, add 20,000 new square feet of space and create 20 jobs or more.

During his time at the podium, Ricketts, who was introduced by Siouxland Initiative Chair Mike Wells, shouted out AGP and said his state saw record years for corn and soybean production. While folks ate their muffins and rolls, Ricketts went on to note that Nebraska was in competition with South Dakota for highest workforce participation rates in the country.

"When you have great job opportunities, kids are taken care of," Ricketts said.

Because of Nebraska's current economic activity, Ricketts said it's an opportune time to give money back to people by: offering property tax and Social Security "relief" and by taking tax rates to below 6%. Of those plans, the governor said: "When we can be more competitive on taxes, it drives us to do better."

Looking forward, Ricketts said the state would need to continue to find more people to participate in its workforce. To do that, Ricketts pitched the idea of further bolstering apprenticeship programs and working closely with community college students. At one point, Ricketts even singled out the work South Sioux City Community Schools had done in preparing their students for future work.

The Sioux City metro area has ranked first in the nation for development in its population category (under 200,000) in 2007, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

"This award is collective recognition of the collaboration and cooperation that our Siouxland tri-state area and The Siouxland Initiative have promoted for nearly three decades," Siouxland Chamber of Commerce President Chris McGowan said.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

