Iowa DNR reports: Tyson Foods wastewater made its way into Storm Lake sewers

STORM LAKE -- For about 33 minutes on Wednesday morning, wastewater from a Tyson Foods plant in Storm Lake made its way into the city's storm sewers. That's according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Per the DNR, the issue, which led to about 16,500 gallons being released, was likely caused by a pump failure at the plant at 1009 Richland Drive.

The release then stated that some of the discharge did reach the lake itself but it's unclear at this time how much.

"Tyson and the city of Storm Lake collected water samples for testing. DNR staff indicated they do not expect environmental issues given the small amount that reached the lake," the release said.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.