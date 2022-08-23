Jesup's B&B Farm Store's operating licenses suspended

JESUP — The state has forbidden B&B Farm Store from serving as a warehouse operator or grain dealer after the business failed to pay for priced grain, grain shortage, and record-keeping violations.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship on Friday announced the immediate suspension of the store’s warehouse and grain dealer licenses. The store is located at 1134 220th St.

The department has requested a hearing on its action be held in the immediate future. But for now, the store cannot operate until a further order by the department and must surrender any warehouse and grain dealer certificates.

The violations were levied in accordance for Iowa Code 203 and 203C.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s Grain Warehouse Bureau regulates and examines the financial solvency of grain dealers and grain warehouse operators. The functions of the bureau include warehouse licensing, warehouse examination, grain dealer licensing, and grain dealer examinations.