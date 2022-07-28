 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

JetBlue to buy Spirit for $3.8 billion, creating nation's 5th largest airline

  • Updated
  • 0
Travel

A JetBlue Airways Airbus A320, left, passes a Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 as it taxis on the runway, Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 

JetBlue is buying Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion, creating the nation's fifth largest airline.

The agreement Thursday comes a day after Spirit's attempt to merge with Frontier Airlines fell apart.

JetBlue will acquire Spirit for $33.50 per share in cash, including a prepayment of $2.50 per share in cash payable once Spirit stockholders approve the transaction. There's also a ticking fee of 10 cents per month starting in January 2023 through closing.

The combined airline will have a fleet of 458 aircraft. The airlines will continue to operate independently until after the transaction closes.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Fed's Powell Says US Is Not Currently in Recession

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News