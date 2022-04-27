Sioux City UFCW Local 222 Hall marking "Workers Memorial Day" with tributes, speeches from local leaders

SIOUX CITY -- Elected officials and local labor leaders are taking time out on Thursday to recognize workers who die or suffer serious illness or injury while on the clock.

According to a press release from the Western Iowa Labor Federation, United Food & Commercial Workers Local 222 Hall is hosting a "Workers' Memorial Day" at 6 p.m. The event is open to the public and will feature stories from local union leaders Leo Kanne and Jaylee Hurst and see appearances by State Sen. Jackie Smith (D-Sioux City), State Rep. Chris Hall (D-Sioux City), Sioux City Councilmembers Dan Moore and Matthew O'Kane, and Iowa House District 1 candidate J.D. Scholten.

"The labor movement has always led the charge to protect working people from workplace injury, illness, and death," the release said. "This April 28, union members, leaders and allies across the country will observe this day by coming together to organize workers and call on employers and our government for workplace protections from COVID-19, violence, and heat illness, among other hazards."

The release also notes that the event will have a reading of the names of all the Iowa workers "lost on the job during 2021."

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

