Knoepfler Chevrolet in Sioux City marking 100 years with ribbon cutting and free food truck lunch

SIOUX CITY -- Knoepfler Chevrolet got into business on May 1st, 1922 and to mark turning 100 years old next month, the business at 100 Jackson St. is holding a free food truck lunch and ribbon-cutting event for the public on Friday, May 13.

According to a press release from the family-owned dealership, the food trucks will serve from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. On site will be: B.A. Bowls, The Corndog Company, La Palapa and Tako N' Madre.

The ribbon-cutting is set to be start at 11:30 a.m.

Founded in 1922 as Ryal Miller-Kidder Chevrolet Co., Knoepfler Chevrolet is thought to be Sioux City's oldest continuously-owned auto dealership.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.