Labor shortage, inflation and efforts to curb it will weigh heavily on Nebraska economy in 2022

The strength of Nebraska’s economy in 2022 will likely hinge on many of the same factors that loomed large in 2021: workers and inflation.

That’s the take from economists and business leaders, who expressed mixed opinions on how Nebraska’s economy might fare in 2022 — a year in which federal efforts to slow inflation could also slow economic growth in the U.S. And the new year hasn’t yet brought a solution to ongoing labor challenges.

In a state that has the nation’s lowest unemployment rate at 1.8% as of November, finding workers for the tens of thousands of open jobs will continue to be a top priority in 2022.

“It’s restricting the growth of our businesses and the growth of our communities,” Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, recently said.

Christopher Decker, an economist with the University of Nebraska at Omaha, agreed that the labor force shortage will be the “single most important” issue facing the state. The lack of workers, Decker said, will slow economic growth.

Combined with the expectation that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as many as three times to help curb inflation, Eric Thompson, an economist with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, agreed that economic growth will “definitely” slow down this year compared with 2021.

The Conference Board, a nonprofit business membership and research group, earlier this month said it expected year-over-year gross domestic product growth to total 5.6% in 2021 in the U.S. The growth rate is expected to slow to 3.5% in 2022 and 2.9% in 2023, according to the Conference Board forecast.

Thompson said that slowdown is natural after a period of rapid growth in 2021.

“The big questions will be: Can (ag) commodity prices stay strong? Will we get a recovery of some of those workers back?” he said.

Another big question: What will happen with inflation? According to December figures, inflation in the Midwest rose 7.5% compared with December 2020. In an effort to curb the rise, the Federal Reserve announced last month it could raise interest rates as many as three times this year.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss said that, in addition to curbing inflation, the Fed’s action could slow growth.

“For the first half of 2022, and even into the second half, we’re looking at slower growth,” he said.

While Decker doesn’t think inflation will accelerate as quickly as it did the past year, he thinks it will grow faster than it had before 2021.

“Prior to 2021, inflation was largely averaging much less than 2% per year for a long time,” he said. “I think we’re in a new normal now. I think we should expect inflation to grow, on average, 2% or more in the long term.”

The inflation issue, Decker said, is intertwined with the labor shortage. Wages will likely continue increasing as companies compete for a limited pool of workers.

He agreed that interest rate increases by the Fed will slow spending in areas such as housing.

Still, Decker expressed optimism for this year, while acknowledging people will need to adapt to a new normal.

“I think the outlook in particular for 2022 is positive,” Decker said, adding that the risk from COVID-19 variants could jeopardize that prediction.

Barring disaster, Decker said supply chain logjams could start to ease as soon as this spring.

“I’m not going to go out on a limb and say that the entire supply chain problem will be resolved by April or May. But I will say that we’ll make substantial progress by the middle of the year for sure,” he said. “That will alleviate some inflationary pressure.”

Decker bases his optimism partly on a survey released by the National Association of Business Economists in late November.

The Associated Press reported that 58% of the NABE’s panel of economic forecasters said they think the flow of goods will begin to normalize in the first half of this year, with 22% believing that process had already begun.

Other economists and business leaders expressed more pessimism.

In his December Mid-America Business Conditions Index survey, Goss noted that approximately one-third of supply managers surveyed expect disruptions to get worse in the first six months of this year. About half of supply managers surveyed expect the omicron variant to slow deliveries.

“We will eventually find a solution to (supply chain disruptions),” Goss said. “But it’s going to take longer than a quarter or two.”

The supply chain issues continue to be felt by Nebraska businesses.

Jake Hansen, chief operating officer for White Castle Roofing, said the company is still experiencing delays on materials, particularly on insulation. At best, Hansen said the roofing company, which is based in the Lincoln area but has branches in Omaha and Grand Island, hopes to get insulation three to five months after ordering it.

One supplier for White Castle Roofing informed business customers last month that, effective at the end of January, asphalt shingles and residential roofing accessories prices will rise 5% to 10%. The supplier cited a mix of supply chain disruptions, limited product allocation, raw material availability, labor challenges and freight concerns.

This year will also mark the first full year since Congress passed the approximately $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. With billions of dollars set to be allocated to Nebraska over the coming years, Slone expects Nebraska to greatly benefit from the influx of federal funds.

Decker voiced similar thoughts. While he said the short-term impacts of the bill might be relatively muted given the labor shortage, the long-term impacts measured over the next decade or two could pay off.

“I think we will see healthy returns on that investment in the long term,” he said.

Goss was more skeptical of the bill’s impact and cited the ongoing labor shortage as a barrier. He noted that some parts of the bill will likely be well received. Citing a bankers’ survey from Creighton, Goss said 80% of respondents supported rural broadband expansion.

Goss noted there is always the potential for a black swan event that could shake up the entire economic outlook. Much as the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic shook up 2020, Goss said there are several geopolitical events that could unfold that would carry unforeseen consequences.

“They’re black swans because we don’t see them. And they’re black swans because they’re low probability, very high cost,” he said.

With the state also set to receive $1.04 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act, Slone said this year could be the beginning of a window that could shape Nebraska’s economy for years to come.

“Either we’re going to come together and take some big, bold game-changing steps around workforce and innovation that, for the next 20 or 30 years, we’re going to reap the benefits from it,” he said. “Or we’re going to fail to kind of unify and we’re going to miss this opportunity, which would be really disappointing.”

