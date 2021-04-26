Labor shortage pinches, vexes restaurateurs across Nebraska, country

You can even apply for a job on the Big Fred’s website, Murante said.

Salaries also are an issue.

“We adjusted the pay scale because we know the market is pushing us to be able to pay more per hour and probably will again,” Jesse said.

Olson, of the Nebraska Restaurant Association, said her group has been advocating for a long-term solution to labor shortages for several years.

Nebraska never will be in a position to have a huge workforce because its population is relatively small, she said.

So she has been attempting to meet with Nebraska’s representatives in Congress and the Senate about the need for new immigration policies. So far, busy schedules have resulted in only one meeting, with Sen. Ben Sasse.

“Immigration reform has to happen,” she said. “It’s not just building a wall at the border. We need common-sense policies where documented workers can work in the U.S.”

It’s not lost on any of the owners that good news about revenue partly fuels their labor crisis.