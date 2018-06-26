Lee Enterprises, the parent company of the Sioux City Journal, announced Tuesday it has entered an agreement to manage Berkshire Hathaway newspapers and digital operations in 30 markets.
In a news release, Davenport, Iowa-based Lee said the agreement, which begins July 2, gives it "the flexibility to implement revenue initiatives and business transformation consistent with how it manages its own newspaper and digital operations in 49 markets, while Berkshire Hathaway continues as owner of BH Media."
Lee executives have scheduled a conference call and audio webcast for 11 a.m. CDT today to discuss the announcement. The live webcast will be accessible at http://tinyurl.com/Leecall
In addition to 30 daily newspaper and digital operations, BH Media Group includes 47 paid weekly newspapers with websites and 32 other print products. Newspapers affected by the agreement are:
Alabama: Dothan Eagle, Opelika-Auburn News
Iowa: The Daily Nonpareil in Council Bluffs
Nebraska: Omaha World-Herald, The Grand Island Independent, Scottsbluff Star-Herald, The North Platte Telegraph, Kearney Hub, York News-Times
New Jersey: The Press of Atlantic City
North Carolina: Winston-Salem Journal, Greensboro News & Record, The News Herald in Morganton, The McDowell News, Statesville Record and Landmark, Hickory Daily Record
Oklahoma: Tulsa World
South Carolina: The Florence Morning News
Texas: The Eagle in Bryan-College Station, Waco Tribune-Herald.
Virginia: Richmond Times-Dispatch, The Daily Progress in Charlottesville, The Roanoke Times, Bristol Herald Courier, News & Advance in Lynchburg, Martinsville Bulletin, Danville Register & Bee, The Free Lance-Star in Fredericksburg, Culpeper Star-Exponent, The News Virginian in Waynesboro.
The contract excludes management of BH Media television assets, as well as Berkshire Hathaway’s separate newspaper, The Buffalo News, Lee said.
Warren E. Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, said in a statement: “I love our newspapers and am passionate about the vital role they serve in our communities. Although the challenges in publishing are clear, I believe we can benefit by joining efforts. Lee Enterprises’ growth in digital market share and revenue has outpaced the industry. Lee also has led the industry in overall innovation and performance, all while faithfully fulfilling its public trust as an indispensable source for local news, information and advertising. Our missions and goals match exactly, our markets are similar, and we both have excellent managers. Operating together will strengthen both of us, and Lee is logical to lead the process.”
Mary Junck, executive chairman of Lee Enterprises, said in a statement, “Berkshire Hathaway has been a significant investor across our capital structures for years, most recently in the $94 million refinancing of our Pulitzer Notes, which we redeemed in 2015, two years ahead of schedule. Our relationship has been positive for both and has become a foundation for us to come together in this agreement.”
She added: “This is an attractive strategic alliance for Lee, as it enables us to generate more cash flow, speed our debt reduction, enhance our industry leadership and further advance our abilities as we introduce our digital and print strategies at BH Media properties. Also, we are honored to be trusted by Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway, among the most admired business icons in history. The publishing business is in transition, to be sure, but we remain positive about our future, as many print opportunities remain and digital audiences and revenue continue to grow and flourish.”
Kevin D. Mowbray, Lee president and CEO, said the management agreement has an initial term of five years and that Lee will receive an annual fixed fee of $5 million plus a significant percentage of profits over benchmarks. He said the operating framework gives Lee broad latitude to manage, while strategic decisions will be agreed upon jointly. He noted that BH Media will retain editorial control, consistent with Lee’s policy of local editorial decision-making.
“In addition to the primary benefit of deploying Lee’s successful strategies at BH Media, this alliance provides a significant expansion of operating scale, adding 30 markets to our own 49,” he said. “Together, we will have new opportunities across the board, especially in digital sales, advertising customer relationships, shared services and contracts with vendors and suppliers.”