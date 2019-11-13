Lee Schafer: Big valuations for Bite Squad, WeWork were never realistic

The We Co. was so eager to mask that its WeWork rented out office space that it ripped off a concept from software and called its business "space as a service."

A technology business is just not like anything WeWork was doing. In software it might take what seems like a lot of money to get the first version in the hands of customers, but once enough are on board the profits should grow much faster than sales.

That's one way to think of a business idea called operating leverage, a measure of how much the profits will increase as sales grow. Growing software firms need more code writers to work on version 2.0 and customer service people to handle more problems, but at some point a new software customer can be added at an additional cost of near zero.

The boss can come in Monday morning and find that 100 new customers got some questions answered by a chat bot over the weekend and then downloaded the software and started a paid subscription.

No employee lifted a finger. Nothing shipped. The company could have been unprofitable at the close of business on Friday and profitable on Monday morning.