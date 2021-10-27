Lincoln construction startup hits jackpot with $30 million venture capital infusion

A Lincoln company that created a photo app to help contractors document their projects has received one of the largest-ever venture capital investments for a local company.

CompanyCam announced Tuesday that it closed a $30 million Series B round of financing led by New York-based private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners. Other companies that participated in the round included JMI Equity and WndrCo.

The company said in a news release that it plans to use the funding to accelerate its growth, expand the functionality of its products, and hire more employees.

“Simply put, this capital will be fueling CompanyCam's ability to grow aggressively into new markets by doubling down on proven strategies as well as expanding our approach to go-to-market,” Luke Hansen, founder and CEO of CompanyCam, said in the release.

CompanyCam got its start six years ago when Hansen developed the app after struggling to coordinate job site communication while working at his family's business, White Castle Roofing.

It has more than 100,000 users, more than double the number it had in June 2020, when it closed a $6 million Series A round of venture capital funding. It also now has 129 employees, up from 50 last year, and expects to hit 150 by the end of the year.

“Photo documentation is a critical pain point faced by contractors today, and CompanyCam seamlessly addresses this problem with its intuitive technology,” Matt Koran, vice president at Insight Partners, said in the release. “The industry-specific and first-hand knowledge of CompanyCam’s management stands out within the market and we look forward to partnering with the company as they continue to grow.”

As part of the investment, Koran will join CompanyCam's board of directors.

The investment in CompanyCam is believed to be the largest in a Lincoln-based company not named Hudl, and it's among the largest ever for any company in Nebraska.

The investment also likely means the state has already set a record for venture capital raised in a year.

A July report from Innosphere Ventures, a science and technology incubator program based in Fort Collins, Colorado, said Nebraska firms raised nearly $139 million in the first six months of the year.

Last month, Omaha National, a company that provides workers comp insurance and payroll services, announced a $45 million Series B raise. Combined with CompanyCam's announcement, that puts the total venture capital raised by the state this year well over $200 million, which would break the record of $196.2 million set in 2015.

Ben Williamson, principal and general counsel with Invest Nebraska, which was an early investor in CompanyCam, said the current climate for venture capital in the state is "the busiest and most robust that it has ever been."

Williamson said he's seeing more and more companies, like CompanyCam, getting subsequent rounds of investment, such as Series A and B rounds, which has been a challenge for Nebraska companies in the past.

He said it's likely due to a combination of more venture capital available nationally, but also the state producing more mature companies with exciting growth prospects.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

