Lincoln manufacturer gets $1 billion federal loan to expand clean energy projects

Monolith has announced a significant financial contribution to the planned expansion of its carbon black manufacturing operations near Hallam.

The Lincoln-based company announced Thursday that it has received conditional approval for a $1.04 billion loan from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Title XVII Innovative Energy Loan Guarantee Program.

"The Title XVII Innovative Energy Loan Guarantee Program's purpose is to recognize and support technology that reduces emissions and supports a clean energy future," Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a news release. "Advanced, clean production technology like Monolith's are the types of impactful projects that support not just sustainability, but economic growth and clean energy jobs for the American people."

Monolith, which moved to the Lincoln area from California several years ago, opened a $100 million plant last year south of Sheldon Station with the capacity to produce about 14,000 tons annually of carbon black, a powdery substance that's used in tires, inks, plastics and other products.

Its proposed expansion includes a second carbon black plant to the north of the existing plant that will increase its production capacity to nearly 200,000 tons of carbon black per year, as well as an anhydrous ammonia plant that will use the hydrogen produced in the carbon black manufacturing process and combine it with nitrogen to produce the liquid fertilizer that farmers use. That plant will have a capacity of about 275,000 metric tons annually.

The company now expects to start work on the expansion sometime next year with work wrapped up in 2025.

Monolith said the loan from the Department of Energy is for 20 years with interest paid at the market rate.

“We are honored to have reached this significant milestone on our path toward helping the world to decarbonize, and we are appreciative of the confidence shown by the Department of Energy and Secretary Granholm," Rob Hanson, Monolith’s CEO, said in the news release.

The loan announcement is the latest bit of positive news for the company, which earlier this month signed a collaboration agreement and letter of intent with Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

Earlier this year, Monolith secured a nine-figure investment and also announced plans to hire 200 new employees over the next year and a half.

