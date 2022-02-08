Lincoln senator proposes revenue guarantees for new airline service

In the wake of reduction of Lincoln's airline service following departure of Delta Airlines, Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln has proposed a constitutional amendment that would give the city and the Lincoln Airport the authority to negotiate a minimum revenue guarantee agreement during the first months of new or expanded airline service.

The proposal (LR283CA), which would apply to all nine commercial passenger airports in the state, would need to be approved by Nebraska voters in the November general election to become effective.

During a public hearing last week, Bostar told the Legislature's Revenue Committee that the proposal would give airports "a tool to allow them to remain competitive within the modern air travel industry and provide for future development and expansion of air service critical to the state's economic success."

"Minimum revenue guarantees offered to airlines during the first months of new or expanded service helps to assure an airline that the effort they make in investing in a community is being met with a commitment from the airport and the community it serves," Bostar said.

Bostar's bill follows on the heels of departure of Delta Airlines from the Lincoln Airport, leaving Lincoln with passenger service solely provided by United Airlines with flights only to Chicago and Denver.

Delta service to Minneapolis ended on Jan. 10.

"LR283CA would permit the voters to determine if airports and communities in Nebraska should be equipped with this important tool to compete for air service in our modern market environment," Bostar told the committee.

"The reality of the air travel industry in 2022 is that airports across the country compete to attract and develop commercial air service," he said.

"To remain competitive, our communities and small-to-medium-sized airports will need access to this near-universally utilized tool."

LR283CA would "simply ask the voters to equip Nebraska's airports with what they need to compete for economically essential service for our communities," Bostar said.

The Lincoln Airport is engaged in a $55 million expansion and renovation of its passenger terminal.

Representatives of the Lincoln Airport Authority, the City of Lincoln, the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners, the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Lincoln Independent Business Association testified in support of Bostar's bill.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0