$11M Summit Ridge Apartments project passes finish line

The new complex boasts numerous amenities -- washer and dryer units inside the apartments, an underground parking garage, elevators, a 24-hour fitness facility, an outdoor patio overlooking Sunnybrook, community areas featuring a Wi-Fi lounge, coffee bar, pool table and fireplaces, and "valet trash and recycling" for residents.

"Just to kind of cater to, maybe that older crowd that's willing to pay a little bit more for, you know, nicer finishes, newer finishes," said Justin Todd, assistant vice president of development with Anthony Properties.

Rents on the units range from roughly $940 a month for a studio to as much as $1,500 or so for larger units, some of which have more than one bathroom. Units range in size from 553 to 1,423 square feet.

In the years before their Sunnybrook venture, Anthony Properties was primarily in the movie theater renovation and construction business -- some years ago they renovated the Carmike (now AMC) theater at the Southern Hills Mall. At one point, the developers had set their eyes on Sunnybrook as a possible site for a new movie theater before deciding to go in a different direction.