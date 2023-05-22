IOWA

Aalfs Courtyard, Fourth & Virginia streets, Sioux City

A green space courtyard in downtown Sioux City, home to a locally created mural that depicts life in the 1800s and downtown buildings of decades past.

Anderson Dance Pavilion, On the Riverfront, Larsen Park Road, Sioux City, 712-279-6126

Located along the Missouri River, the Pavilion is host to many summer special events, parades, walks, and picturesque weddings. A scenic walkway leads to a well-manicured lawn with spectacular annual plantings and a modern, full-access children’s play area.

Anderson Dance Pavilion The Anderson Dance Pavilion in Sioux City's Chris Larsen Park is one of the city's jewels on the river.

Bruguier’s Cabin, 1201 Riverside Blvd., Sioux City

Considered to be the oldest structure in Sioux City, the cabin originated as part of the Theophile Bruguier farm. The cabin became part of an abandoned house that was set to be demolished in 1933 so the lumber could be used for a boys camp, but workers noticed the original logs and researchers traced the structure's origins to Bruguier. It is located in Riverside Park.

Bruguier Cabin The Bruguier Cabin, Sioux City’s oldest structure, is located in Riverside Park. French fur trader Theophile Bruguier, who is considered the f…

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, Sioux City, 712-258-0838, www.woodburyparks.com

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

This award-winning facility showcases the Loess Hills and provides opportunities for outdoor recreation, education and stewardship. Exhibits include an interactive badger tunnel, prairie diorama, rare birds’ egg collection and extinct passenger pigeon. Hikes, special events and programs for all ages are held year-round. The facility is handicap accessible. Three miles of hiking trails, including a quarter-mile handicap accessible trail, offer views and connect with other trails in Stone State Park.

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center The Woodbury County Conservation Board's Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center is shown.

Historic Fourth Street District, 1000-1100 Fourth St., Sioux City

Historic Fourth Street contains the best concentration of late 19th century commercial buildings in Sioux City. Nestled in the heart of downtown, Historic Fourth Street offers several restaurants, bars, shopping and entertainment venues in a condensed, historic area.

LaunchPAD Children’s Museum, 623 Pearl St., Sioux City, 712-224-2542, www.launchpadmuseum.com

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, closed Tuesday

LaunchPAD is an immersive learning environment for children ages 6 months to 10 years. Hands-on exhibits emphasize STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) principles and reflect the history and heritage of the Sioux City region.

New interactive exhibits at the LaunchPAD Workers put the finishing touches on several new interactive exhibits at LaunchPAD Children's Museum in Sioux City.

Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center/Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City, 712-224-5242, www.siouxcitylcic.com

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday; 12:30 to 4 p.m., Sunday; closed Monday

The Lewis & Clark Center commemorates the explorers’ time in Siouxland with a range of permanent hands-on exhibits, the Garden of Discovery, a 30-by-50-foot U.S. flag and 14-foot bronze outdoor sculpture of Lewis, Clark and Seaman the Newfoundland dog. The adjoining Betty Strong Encounter Center, opened in 2007 to create a private, non-profit cultural complex on the riverfront, seeks to encounter deeper meanings of the expedition and its transforming impact on the people, land and rivers of this area, using changing exhibits, movies and a year round calendar of programs and activities for all ages. The cultural complex was built and is sustained by Missouri River Historical Development, Inc.

Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center and Betty Strong Encounter Center In this April 2019 file photo, the grounds and sculpture garden are shown at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center and the Betty Strong Enco…

Long Lines Family Rec Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City, 712-224-5124, climblonglines.com

The Long Lines Family Rec Center provides recreational facilities for individuals and groups. The center has courts for open gym, soccer, basketball, volleyball, in-line hockey, dodgeball, wrestling, batting cage and special events. The centerpiece of the facility is the 53-foot climbing wall and free-standing boulder that allow visitors rock climbing techniques. Conference rooms are available for meetings, parties and other small events.

Long Lines Climbing Gym expands Rock climbing utilizes physical strength and mental problem solving as climber Davis Salem figures which grips to grab a hold of at Long Lines…

Mid America Museum of Aviation & Transportation, 2600 Expedition Court, north of Sioux Gateway Airport, Sioux City, 712-252-5300, midamericaairmuseum.org

Hours: Call or go online before your visit to confirm operating hours.

The museum features a variety of aircraft and transportation vehicles including vintage bicycles, cars, fire truck and police cars, military vehicles and displays to a Boeing 727-200.

AirMuseum_3.jpg The MidAmerica Museum of Aviation and Transportation is planning to transform a former FedEx Boeing 727 into a STEM learning center. The museu…

Public Safety Memorial at City Hall, Sixth & Douglas streets, Sioux City

This memorial pays tribute to all of the fallen firefighters and law enforcement officers who helped keep the Siouxland community a safe place to live.

The Railroad Museum, 3400 Sioux River Road, Sioux City, 712-233-6996, www.SiouxCityRailroadMuseum.org

Hours: May 3 through December 16; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Once belonging to the Chicago, Milwaukee St. Paul & Pacific Railroad, the century-old, 32-acre complex once employed more than 560 people to maintain steam and diesel locomotives and rail cars. Step back in time by climbing into the cab of the Great Northern steam locomotive and rail cars. Guided and self tours are available, and complimentary motorcar rides are available with each ticket.

Holocaust Rails Desperate Lou Ann Lindblade stands inside the nearly complete "Holocaust Rails: Desperate Passage" exhibit at the Sioux City Railroad Museum. Lindblade,…

Sculpt Siouxland, Fourth Street from Pearl to Virginia streets, Sioux City, siouxcityartcenter.org/sculpt-siouxland

Sculpt Siouxland is a year-long exhibit displaying sculptures from local and national artists. This exhibit is free to the public and displayed along Fourth Street in downtown.

Sergeant Floyd Monument, Hwy. 75 near Glenn Avenue, Sioux City

The monument honors Sgt. Charles Floyd, the only casualty of the 1804 Lewis & Clark Expedition; he died near Sioux City. Overlooking the Missouri River, this 100-foot tall memorial was the first historic landmark registered by the U.S. Government.

Sergeant Floyd Monument Clouds hang in the sky above and around the Sergeant Floyd Monument, the country's first national monument.

Sgt. Floyd River Museum & Welcome Center, 1000 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City, 712-279-0198, www.siouxcitymuseum.org

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Board the Sergeant Floyd, and begin a journey into the region’s maritime history. Built in 1932 as an inspection boat by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Sergeant Floyd River Museum & Welcome Center chronicles the Missouri River’s development as a major shipping route and the key to Sioux City’s success in its early years. Discover exhibits about the Lewis & Clark Expedition, the fur trade, Sioux City’s evolution as a transportation hub and river craft that still cruise along the Missouri River.

Shepherd’s Garden, Corner of Sixth and Jackson streets

This community park has a spiritual emphasis conducive to quiet meditation, but it is also a frequent spot for downtown workers to eat lunch and for families to gather.

Sioux City Art Center, 225 Nebraska St., Sioux City, 712-279-6272, www.siouxcityartcenter.org

Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday 1 to 4 p.m.; closed Mondays

The Sioux City Art Center welcomes visitors with its elegant three-story glass atrium, accented with a geometric maze floor fashioned from terrazzo tile. Two of its five galleries feature selections from the permanent collection of more than 900 works, including a Grant Wood mural. Throughout the year, other gallery space showcases touring exhibits of works by artists with international, national and regional reputations.

Sioux City Art Center exterior The Sioux City Art Center is shown.

Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St., Sioux City, 712-279-4804, https://www.siouxcityconventioncenter.com

The Convention Center hosts trade shows, conventions, meetings and special events. As the Tourism Bureau for the area, the Convention Center can assist with programs, maps, hotel recommendations and much more.

Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City, 712-279-6174, www.siouxcitymuseum.org

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.; closed Mondays; admission free

The museum features exhibits showcasing Siouxland history across centuries, including Native American history, rare artifacts, interactive displays, history of the stockyards and a wide range of traveling shows.

Sioux City Public Museum The Sioux City Public Museum is shown in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Sioux City Transit System, 505 Nebraska St. (Martin Luther King Junior Transportation Center)

Operational times: Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Trinity Heights, 2509 33rd St., Sioux City, 712-239-8670, www.trinityheights.com

Hours: Grounds open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Book store and gift shop open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The 33-foot statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the 30-foot statue of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Queen of Peace highlight Trinity Heights. Jerry Traufler’s life-size wood carving of the Last Supper, one of only three in the world, and the Divine Mercy Chapel are located in the St. Joseph’s Center/museum. On the grounds is a Circle of Life Memorial to the Unborn. The eight acres of beautiful gardens, small shrines and a simulated mountain stream and pond allow the visitors many opportunities to “Come away to a quiet place by yourself and rest a little” – Mark 6:31.

Trinity Heights statues A shrine to Our Lady of Guadalupe provides a quiet space for prayer and reflection at Trinity Heights.

Spirit of Siouxland Sculpture, Flight 232 Memorial, Located in Chris Larsen Park on Sioux City’s waterfront, west of Anderson Dance Pavilion

The sculpture depicts Lt. Col. Dennis Nielson of the Sioux City Air National Guard carrying 3-year-old Spencer Bailey, a survivor of the United Airlines Flight 232 crash at Sioux Gateway Airport on July 19, 1989. The sculpture is based on a photograph taken by former Sioux City Journal photographer Gary Anderson. The image, published the day after the crash in newspapers and magazines around the world, came to symbolize the compassionate response to the crash.

War Eagle Monument

Take I-29, Exit 151 and follow War Eagle Drive, Sioux City

Wambdi Okicize, known as “War Eagle,” served as a riverboat guide or pilot on the upper Mississippi River; he worked for the American Fur Company delivering messages, and during the War of 1812 he carried messages for the government. The monument was erected in tribute to him. The bluff provides a spectacular view of the tri-state area.

War Eagle Monument Storm clouds roll over the War Eagle monument at War Eagle Park in Sioux City in June 2014.

Woodbury County Courthouse, 620 Douglas St., Sioux City, 712-279-6601, woodburycountyiowa.gov

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

The Woodbury County Courthouse, completed in 1917, is an example of Prairie School-style architecture. The building features sculptures, intricate terra cotta moldings, sculptured light fixtures, and a stained glass dome. The courthouse was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973, and was designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1996. It is the largest publicly owned prairie school building in the world.

Woodbury County Courthouse Room 801, the highest room in the Woodbury County Courthouse, is today used as a conference room.

NEBRASKA

Danish Alps Recreation Area, 1260 200th St., Hubbard, Neb., 402-632-4109

Danish Alps State Recreation Area comprises a 219-acre lake surrounded by 520 acres of parkland. The area is named for the early Danish settlers in the area. Kramper Reservoir, named for Vince Kramper, was planned with shoreline and fishing in mind. The area also offers camping, day use facilities and hiking, biking and equestrian trails.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 1500 Hickory St., Dakota City, Neb.

Built in 1860, this is believed to be the first Lutheran Church in the Nebraska Territory and the oldest one still standing today. The Vespers Service is held every August.

Missouri National Recreational River Resource and Education Center at Ponca State Park, Two miles north of Ponca on Spur 26E, Ponca, Neb., 402-755-2284

“Where People and Nature Meet” describes the beauty and solitude of this conference center. Along with meeting rooms, the facility offers a visitor center and hands-on interpretive center focusing on the natural and cultural history of the Missouri River.

Ponca State Park, Two miles north of Ponca on Spur 26E, Ponca, Neb., 402-755-2284, outdoornebraska.gov/ponca

The park, which encompasses 859 acres, has trail rides, pool, hay rack rides and the Missouri National Recreational River Resource and Education Center. On-site staff and volunteers help guide and educate visitors on the history, biology, ecology, astronomy, geology and archaeology of the area. Many programs on outdoor recreation are also given, including fishing, backpacking, wilderness survival, cooking and others.

Old oak tree in Ponca State Park The Old Oak Tree, a 377-year-old bur oak, is a popular attraction at Ponca State Park near Ponca, Nebraska.

Siouxland Freedom Park, 1801 Veterans Drive, South Sioux City, 402-412-1776, siouxlandfreedompark.org

In the heart of Siouxland along the banks of the Missouri River, 55 acres of land are dedicated to the men and women who served and sacrificed in the name of freedom, and all who cherish their precious gift. Freedom Park is located across the Missouri River from the Floyd Monument, in full view on the river’s bluff and includes a permanent half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and John Douangdara Memorial War Dog Park. Future plans include an interpretive center, amphitheater, family friendly leisure space, walking trails and other monuments.

South Sioux City Convention and Visitors Bureau, 4401 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City, 402-494-1626, southsiouxchamber.org

Call today for your convention, sports or group tour, hunting or family vacation needs.

SOUTH DAKOTA

Adams Homestead & Nature Preserve, North Sioux City, S.D. (McCook Lake Exit), 605-232-0873, gfp.sd.gov/parks/detail/adams-homestead-and-nature-preserve

Trails open year around. A 1,500-acre park in the Missouri River basin. Homestead established in 1872 includes the family farmhouse, historic barn, log cabin, the Lamont Country School and Stavanger Church. It also includes interpretive exhibits, more than 13 miles of biking and hiking trails with views of native plants and wildlife.

Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve anniversary The Adams Homestead and Nature Center, 272 Westshore Drive in North Sioux City, will be the site for several activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.…

North Sioux City, S.D.

Adams Nature Preserve, video lottery & bingo, 180 hotel rooms, Veterans Memorial and five community parks.